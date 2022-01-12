The YouTube channel Carwow has tested some of the leading electric cars on the highway. What is its real autonomy?

The electric cars They receive their homologated autonomy through the test based on the WLTP standard. But as also happens with the combustion engines, one thing is the performance in the homologated test, and another in real situations on the road.

Electric cars perform better in the city, because the continuous braking helps to recharge the battery in many of them. But battery consumption it increases when you have to fully depress the accelerator on the highway.

The YouTube channel Carwow has put to the test the real autonomy of several electric vehicles on the highway. Are the Ford Mustang Mach E, Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX3, Hyundai ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq. You can see it in this video:

With the battery to the maximum they have driven them until it has been exhausted, measuring the distance and the consumption.

Our colleague Mario Herráez from Auto Bild has summarized the data in this table, so that you can consult them comfortably:

Model Autonomy Percentage of approved range Average consumption Kia EV6 440 km 91% 5.95 km / kWh Skoda Enyaq iV 424 km 87% 5.47 km / kWh BMW iX3 413 km 91% 5.79 km / kWh Ioniq 5 381 km 83 % 5.47 km / kWh Audi Q4 e-tron 376 km 78% 5.14 km / kWh Ford Mustang Mach-E 366 km 83% 5.95 km / kWh

As we can see, it is quite acceptable data. All vehicles have a good real range, exceeding 366 kilometers in the worst conditions, such as a highway. The Kia EV6 reached 440 kilometers.

Both the Kia and the BMW are the ones that best comply with the homologation, since they reach 91% of the autonomy promised in their advertising. The worst in this regard is the Audi Q4 e-tron, which only reaches 78%.

Another surprising additional data is the second column of the table, which collects average consumption. Curiously, electricity consumption is very similar in all models, and that they have different characteristics and batteries.

They are all able to roam slightly more than 5 kilometers for each kWh of battery.

The ones with the best performance are the KIA and Ford, which reach 5.95 km / kWh. The worst is, again, the Audi.

It has its logic, because consumption and autonomy feed off each other. The higher the consumption, the less autonomy, as with the Audi Q4 e-tron.

This seems quite acceptable data, taking into account the adverse conditions.