Instagram Reels, along with TikTok videos and YouTube Shorts, have become the new way to share content that is more in trend. Videos of all kinds on which, normally, we can listen to the same song or sound that the creator uses to join a new challenge, choreography and other types of content. This is a good way to get more visits in your Reels since, being something that people look for and use a lot, these videos will gain greater interaction. But of course, what music is the most popular on Instagram now? Today we bring you the list of the 15 songs that are hitting the most on Instagram Reels right now and also, in case there were any clueless, we explain how you can use them in your videos.

Most used songs on Instagram Reels

If you are a user who usually sees this type of fast and fresh content on Instagram, surely you will have gone from browsing between Reels and listening to the same songs over and over again. This is due to, as we told you, those fashion trends that many use to gain visits in their publications. So, so that you too can get on that wave of «fame», here is a compilation with the 15 songs that are being used the most right now on Instagram Reels:

Love nwantiti – CKay (used on 2.2 million reels) STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber (used on 2 million reels) Friendships – Pascalletoublon (used in 907 thousand reels) In Da Getto – J Balvin & Skrillex (used in 627 thousand reels) Swing lynn – Harmless (used in 608 thousand reels) Lovely – Bleedingxheart (used in 601 thousand reels) Feeling Good – Michael Bublé (used in 566 thousand reels) Gospel (Super Smash Bros: Brawl) – Arvid Häggström (used on 134 thousand reels) In This Shirt – Theirrepressibles (used on 129 thousand reels) Day ‘n’ Nite – Liyah (used in 121 thousand reels) Edamame (feat. Rich Brian) – Bbnomula (used in 88.7 thousand reels) As the World Caves In – Sarah Cothran (used on 62.9 thousand reels) Indigo – Camilo, Evaluna Montaner (used in 43.8 thousand reels) Find yourself another – JClanevula (used in 40.9 thousand reels) Uber EveryWhere – Madeintyo (used in 19.2 thousand reels)

How to use the most popular songs on Instagram Reels

In the event that it is your first time using this section of the Instagram Reels, surely you have doubts about how you can use those songs that everyone adds to their videos. The truth is that it is quite simple and that, in addition, you can do it in several ways.

If you want to make a video in a single shot, that is, a quick video recorded at the moment without any editing, if you already have located a Reel in which this song appears, do the following:

Right at the bottom of the Reel you will see the song name in motion. Click on it. You will automatically be redirected to a new window in which said audio is played in a loop and, in addition, just below it you will be able to see the most outstanding content that has been using it. If you also want to use it, you will only have to click on the button “Use audio” so that the window for creating a new Reel opens with that selection.

However, if what you want is create a new Reel With one of the specific songs that we have shown you in the previous list, you will have to do the following:

On the main screen of your account, click on the “+” icon at the top to create a new publication. Select the option «Reels»From the lower carousel. Click on the music icon in the bar on the left side. Now you will see a new screen showing many suggestions for you. The top bar is where you should put the name of the song you want to use. Then you must adjust which part of that song is the one you are going to use in your Reel. Usually Instagram will adjust it to the most used part by the rest of users.

And voila, now you just have to start recording your Instagram Reel to, just after adjusting it as you wish, publish it and pop it on this social network. Then, you choose if you do the video dancing, singing or showing your cat on Instagram. That’s how easy you can use the most popular songs of the moment.