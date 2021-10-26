With almost a month of competition completed, there are already players who have stood out above others, and thanks to their great level They have their teams at the top of the table and, in addition, they have privileged positions in the statistical lists.

The best offensively

The most important statistics to measure the offensive contribution of a player are the average, home runs and RBIs; With these three registers it is possible to get an idea of ​​how much the player is standing out within a tournament. In the LMP these records are extremely high, which speaks very well about the quality that the Mexican winter ball is providing.

Leaders in average

Christian Villanueva (Charros de Jalisco): .400

Tirso Ornelas (Mayos de Navojoa): .387

Randy romero (Deer of Mazatlán): .364

Nick torres (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): .362

Maikel serrano (Mayos de Navojoa): .361

Home run leaders

Nick torres (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 5

Danny ortiz (Sultans of Monterrey): 4

Missael rivera (Charros from Jalisco): 4

Maikel serrano (Mayos de Navojoa): 4

Ricky Alvarez (Deer of Mazatlan): 3

Leaders in RBIs

Maikel serrano (Mayos de Navojoa): 17

Danny ortiz (Sultans of Monterrey): 14

Nick torres (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 13

Julian Ornelas (Charros from Jalisco): 12

Tirso Ornelas (Mayos de Navojoa): 12

Pitching is not far behind

While it is true that an immense offensive power is being enjoyed within the LMP, there are also pitchers who have stood out notably. In the case of pitchers, their effectiveness traits, games won and strikeouts will be highlighted to measure their worth.

Leaders in effectiveness

Orlando lara (Charros de Jalisco): 0.00 (in 4 games)

Elian leyva (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 0.00 (in 4 games)

Francisco Rios (Venados de Mazatlán): 1.00 (in 3 games)

Wilmer Rios (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 1.00 (in 3 games)

Carlos de Leon (Mayos de Navojoa): 1.17 (in 3 games)

Leaders in victories

Carlos de Leon (Mayos de Navojoa): 3

Elian leyva (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 3

Leaders in strikeouts

Louis escobar (Yaquis de Obregón): 24

Elian leyva (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 21

Juan Pablo Oramas (Naranjeros de Hermosillo): 20

The season is just beginning

The Mexican Pacific League is only about one month old, so there is a lot of ball left to play and many players to stand out. What can be safely said is that the baseball players present are showing an incredible level in this short period of time and will surely try to stay that way until the end of the campaign.

Statistics taken from the official website of the LMP.

