With the new free update we are encountering some difficulties and changing the browser is one of them. We tell you how to use Chrome or Firefox in the most modern version of Windows.

Windows 11 has arrived for everyone with a compatible computer. Microsoft’s new free update has several improvements over Windows 10, but not everything is a bed of roses.

By upgrading to this new version many users have found that they cannot choose a different browser to Bing or Edge. The new initial configuration is very protective of the brand’s browsers and forces us to find a way to change it.

If you are going to update or have already done so and you don’t know how to change the default browser, we show you how to do it.

We have to follow two steps to be able to change the browser. They are not complicated but one of them will take us a little longer than the other. After completing them we will have no more problems.

First, we must deactivate the “S Mode”, a feature introduced with this version that protects us from malware. The problem is that it only allows the programs that we find in the Microsoft Store to work, greatly limiting our options.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

To do it, we have to search for S Mode in the Microsoft Store. When we find it we can disconnect it, but we have to be forewarned.

After removing it, we will not have the option to activate it again. If we want to have a totally safe experience using only Microsoft software, we should not remove the S Mode.

Instead, if we want to install software from other brands, we will have to do without this way. We will open ourselves to new possibilities in exchange for getting out of the Windows control bubble.

The next step will take a moment. Now that we can use software that does not come from Microsoft, we must establish it as the preferred option. To do this, we have to follow the following steps:

We must go to Settings or Configuration. We will look for Apps and then Apps by default. If we use a browser other than Microsoft’s, it will ask us if we want to make it our preferred browser and it will also take us to that same tab. The browsers and a list of links will appear, including: http, https, ftp, htm, html, shtml, pdf, etc. You have to click on each link or file to choose a browser other than Edge.

It will not do it automatically, you have to change them by hand one by one. If in any of them it tells you that Edge can also play this content, click on “Change anyway” and there will be no more problems.

This last step can be done somewhat repetitive, but you only have to do it once. After doing all this, you can navigate with Google Chrome, Firefox or any other method of your choice.