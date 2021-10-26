In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Not all televisions are the same and Netflix knows it. These are some of the models that the company recommends that you buy to enjoy their titles.

Netflix is ​​the world’s largest streaming platform and the leader in content. Practically every month or two they have a series or movie that becomes the most watched. You can find Netflix apps on virtually all platforms.

One thing you may not know is that Netflix certifies all the applications that are installed on Smart TVs. And they have opinions on these televisions, as much as that they publish which are the best models.

If you want to buy a Smart TV with an integrated Netflix application, but know that content will look exactly how the creators want it to lookThese are some of the best you can get in Spain.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

Recommended Netflix Smart TVs are some models from a few brands. In their last selection only 3 brands have passed the criteria.

Virtually all Smart TVs have the Netflix app, but not all are the same. Here’s what Netflix checks to add to its recommended TVs:

They must be fast and they must be turned on instantly The Netflix app must open immediately The remote controls must have a Netflix button The app must be updated in the background It must look good, with clear and defined text The TVs must come with the Latest version of Netflix pre-installed Must support interactive series and movies

Among the hundreds or thousands of models that they test, these are some of the Smart TVs that Netflix recommends and that you can buy in Spain.

Samsung Q70 65 “

€ 898 in PcComponentes

This Smart TV from 65 inch It is a QLED at a very good price that can be purchased in Spain from stores such as PcComponentes.

Samsung QE65Q70T is a 4K compatible QLED model, HDR10 +, 100% color volume, AI processor to enhance each image and also compatible with voice assistants such as Google or Alexa.

This Smart TV can be purchased for 898 euros in PcComponentes with free shipping from Spain.

55 “Sony XH90

€ 1,199 at Amazon

Sony has quite a few models among those chosen by Netflix and one of them is this 55-inch Sony HX90. Specifically, it is the KE55XH9005PBAEP model.

This 55-inch LED Smart TV It has a panel compatible with 4K video and with support for HDR10. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision in HDR content. Of course it has a calibration certificate from Netflix.

It is a Smart TV with a very thin edge design and a very minimalist style.

It also uses Android TV as an operating system, with all the compatible apps you can imagine, as well as Chromecast built-in and with Apple AirPlay 2. Therefore, you can use it with the Google assistant or even with Siri by integrating into HomeKit.

It is for sale at PcCompontenes for 1,199 euros.

55 “Panasonic HX580

€ 649 at Amazon

The third brand of TV that Netflix rates as the best to use its platform is Panasonic and we have found a model among its favorites at a good price on Amazon.

It is a Smart TV of Panasonic HX580 range, specifically the TX-55HX580EZ model.

It has a screen size of 55 inches, is compatible with 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision, processor to improve 4K content or even scale lower resolutions.

It has the basic streaming applications for your day to day, such as Netflix or YouTube, it also has a USB port to connect your pendrives or hard drives.

This specific model is available on Amazon for 649 euros.

43 “Sony Bravia XH8096

€ 519 at Amazon

Among Netflix certified models and smaller in size, there is this Sony Bravia XH8096 series in his version of 43 inches.

It has a panel compatible with 4K, HDR10 and also with TRILUMINOS technology in its X1 processor that reproduces more colors, analyzes and processes to make them more natural.

It is a Smart TV with Android TV as the operating system and Chromecast integrated. In addition to using it with the Google assistant from your mobile or speakers, it also works with Amazon’s Alexa. It is also compatible with AirPlay and HomeKit.

You can find it in PcComponentes for 519 euros with totally free shipping. It is also available on Amazon for 519 euros.

55 “Panasonic HZ1000

€ 1,173 at FNAC

Among the high-end options in Smart TV recommended by Netflix we find this Panasonic HZ1000 in 55 inches. Specifically, it is the TX-55HZ1000 model.

It has a 55-inch OLED panel capable of reproducing more colors, better contrast and a high level of brightness. It is compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision IQ that is capable of measuring the light in the environment to show better lighting.

It can be obtained on the FNAC marketplace for 1,173 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.