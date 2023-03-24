these are the three sons of the founder of Microsoft, what does each of them do?

Bill Gates had three children in his marriage to Melinda French, whose divorce was sealed in 2021, after 27 years together. Although they are his pride and what he loves most in life, he will not leave them an inheritance, so that they learn to forge themselves.

Sure, they do have properties to their name, several million dollars with which they can easily get off the ground.

Who are the children of Bill Gates? Jennifer Katharine, Rory John and Phoebe Adele.

Let’s know more about them.

Bill Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer

Jennifer Katharine Gates French is the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French. Born in 1996, she is a Stanford graduate in Human Biology. She also enrolled in New York’s Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Married to Egyptian businessman Nayel Nassar, she shares his passion for horses. Jennifer practices horseback riding.

In addition, this month she gave Bill Gates his first grandchild, although his name has not yet been released.

The only male, Rory

Rory Gates Son of Bill Gates, photos in the present and in his childhood

rory john Gates French is the second in line of Bill Gates, and his first male child. He was born in 1999, and is the most discreet of the family. His Instagram account has a padlock.

About him it is only known that he studied Computer Science and Economics at Duke, in addition to attending the Fuqua School of Business. Additionally, he is a baseball fan and published his first book of poetry, What We Know By Diamond.

Gates family artist Phoebe

close the group Phoebe Adele Gates, perhaps the most liberal of the family. She was born in 2002, and away from science or business she preferred to focus on art. The younger of the Gates studied ballet at the American Ballet Theater School, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and The Juilliard School.

He later moved to San Francisco, preparing to enter Stanford University. It is unknown what career he will study, but it is likely that he will also seek to go into artistic branches.