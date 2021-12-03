Vernica Roche Updated 11-16-2021 | 10:18

The Spanish city that has won the most awards in the history of Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw it is Madrid, where el Gordo has fallen 81 times, according to the latest data published by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Since the raffle started Christmas lottery in 1812, the appointment with the Jackpot has been uninterrupted to this day. Many are the fortunate cities that have seen the rain of millions of euros (or at the time of pesetas).

Madrid is, without a doubt, the place where more times the jackpot has fallen of the Christmas lottery. And it will be difficult for her to be displaced from her first position.

If you are from Barcelona, ​​this is the second luckiest city in Spain, since it has been awarded the first prize of the draw on 48 occasions.

The third place is taken by Valencia, with a total of 22 jackpots distributed throughout the history of the Extraordinary Giveaway.

These three Spanish towns are also part of the three autonomous communities in which the most Christmas Lottery is sold.

In 2020, sales reached 435.32 million euros in Madrid. Likewise, Andalusia and Catalonia reaped sales of 358 and 340 million respectively in the previous year.

On the other hand, Seville continues in the ranking of towns where the Extraordinary Christmas Draw in Spain has fallen the most times. The Andalusian city has been honored on a total of 17 occasions, followed by Cádiz, with 18, and Malaga with 15.

Alicante, Vizcaya, Zaragoza and Murcia follow the ranking with a total of 12 victories, according to the latest published records.

Likewise, Asturias, with 10 first prizes, and Cantabria, with 10, are next on the list.

A Coruña, San Sebastián, Gijón and Manises (Valencia), in six; Palma de Mallorca in five; Badajoz, Lugo and Vic (Barcelona), in four; and Burgos, Carballo (A Coruña), Murcia, Logroño, Palencia, Valladolid, Sort (Lleida) and Pamplona, ​​on three occasions.

However, in the history of the event, El Gordo has played in all the Spanish provinces, with the exception of Tarragona, Ávila and Zamora.

Last provinces awarded with El Gordo

The last Spanish provinces that were benefited with the first prize of the Christmas Lottery 2021 They were Zamora, Valencia, Tarragona, Salamanca, Pontevedra, Murcia, Madrid, Las Palmas, Córdoba, Cádiz, Cáceres, Alicante, Tenerife, Vizcaya, León, Madrid and Huelva.