These are the top five free video games you can download

nintendoswitch It may be home to awesome video games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but it also has a growing collection of free games that players can download right now without spending a single penny.

With information from Slash Gearwe share the top five free Switch video games that are worth downloading.

Fortnite

Epic Games’ Battle Royale popularized the genre and has grown to the point where it now has hundreds of millions of registered users and has generated billions in revenue. Player vs. Player title allows up to 100 players to battle on a large map as they try to be the last remaining survivor

Arena of Valor

Like other MOBAs, Arena of Valor is a game that revolves around players fighting as a specific hero as part of a team against an opposing team. With gameplay that is very reminiscent of League of Legends, there are a variety of game modes available such as 1v1 and 5v5 battles.

Fall Guys

It is easily one of the most unique and exciting games in recent years. Originally released as an exclusive game for PC and PlayStation 4, it has since been ported to all major systems, including Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. Fall Guys is essentially a video game version of TV shows like “Wipeout” and “Takeshi’s Castle.”

Super Kirby Clash

Super Kirby Clash shifted the focus from platforming to role-playing and players can choose from four classes: Sword Hero, Hammer Lord, Doctor Healmore, and Beam Mage, while fighting a series of bosses. The title offers a wide variety of rewards that are awarded based on the team’s performance at each stage.

Apex Legends

A free Battle Royale based on the “Titanfall” franchise. Like most titles in the genre, Apex Legends revolves around trying to survive in a large arena against dozens of other players as the playing area begins to shrink.