How long can a dog take to live? It depends on several factors. It is important to know all of them to make an accurate calculation.

It’s time to forget about old myth: “a dog year equals 7 human years”, because it is completely false.

Maggie, an Australian Kelpie dog, came to live 30 years, the longest record ever recorded. If we applied the previous rule it would have 30 x 7 = 210 human years, which is an impossible figure.

Furthermore, science tells us that dogs create very quickly for the first two years, and slower thereafter. There are dogs that with 1 or 2 years have already reached their maximum size and already procreate, but from the second year their development slows down.

How many years can a dog live?

As Business Insider explains, from a genetic point of view, it depends on two factors: their size, and their race.

The smaller a dog is, the longer it lives. The chihuahuas They are the longest-lived dogs, with an average of between 12 and 18 years old, although some reach 20 years.

Medium-sized dogs usually reach 15 years, and the largest, between 8 and 10 years.

The best collars, locators and GPS to put your pet and always have it located wherever it is.

To be a little more precise, we must discover the breed of our animal.

According to Red Canina, this is the life expectancy of a dog, according to its breed:

Airedale Terrier: 10-12 years Akita Inu: 9-11 years Alaskan Malamute: 10-12 years Basset Hound: 11-12 years Beagle: 12-15 years Beauceron: 8-10 years Bichon Frize: 12-13 years Bichon Maltese: 12-15 years Bobtail: 12-13 years Border Collie: 12-13 years Border Terrier: 14-15 years Boston Terrier: 12-15 years Boxer: 9-12 years German Shorthaired Pointer: 12-14 years Bull Terrier: 10-14 years American Bulldog: 10-15 years French Bulldog: 10-12 years English Bulldog: 8-10 years Bullmastiff: 8-10 years Cairn Terrier: 12-15 years Toy Poodle: 12-20 years Medium Poodle: 8- 12 years Poodle: 12-15 years Pug: 12-15 years Chihuahua: 12-20 years Chow Chow: 9-12 years Cocker Spaniel: 12-15 years Long-haired Collie: 14-16 years Short-haired Collie: 10- 14 years Dachshund: 14-17 years Dalmatian: 12-14 years Doberman: 10-13 years Dogue de Bordeaux: 10-12 years Fox Terrier: 12-14 years Greyhound: 10-14 years Golden Retriever: 10-15 years Gos d ‘Atura: 12-14 years Great Dane: 6-8 years Siberian Husky: 12-15 years Jack Russell Terrier: 13-16 years Labrador Retriever: 10-13 years Lakeland Terrier: 12-16 years Lhasa Apso: 12-14 years Mastiff: 7-14 years Münsterländer: 12-14 years Papillon: 12-15 years German Shepherd: 9-13 years Australian Shepherd: 12-18 years Belgian Shepherd: 10-12 years Pekingese: 11-15 years Spanish Water Dog: 10-14 years Newfoundland Dog: 8-10 years Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: 14-15 years Dwarf Pinscher: 12-14 years Pitbull American Terrier: 8-15 years Andalusian Poden: 10-12 years Pointer: 12-14 years Poodle: 10-14 years Pomeranian: 12-16 years Presa Canario: 10-12 years Pug: 12-14 years Rottweiler: 8 -10 years Samoyed: 12-14 years Saint Bernard: 8-10 years Schnauzer: 11-14 years Shar Pei: 9-11 years Shih Tzu: 10-16 years Shiba Inu: 12-15 years Spaniel: 10-14 years Staffordshire Bull Terrier: 12-14 years Australian Silky Terrier: 12-15 years Dachshund: 14-17 years Terrier: 12-15 years Vizsla: 12-15 years Welsh Corgi Pembroke: 12-15 years West Highland White Terrier: 12-16 years Yorkshire: 13-16 years

If the animal is a mixture of several breeds, it is more complicated. It depends on the predominant one.

Keep in mind that this is a sock. Just as life expectancy in Spain is around 80 years and there are people who reach 100 years, a dog can exceed these values ​​in several years.

In addition to size and breed, the third factor that influences the longevity of a dog, is the life that I have led.

If you want him to live longer, you must feed your dog a healthy and balanced diet, monitor his dental care, stimulate his play and encourage him to have an active lifestyle.

You should also make regular visits to the vet and keep the vaccination record up-to-date.

Sterilizing it also lengthens life a bit, because the dog suffers less stress. Here are 5 other tips for your dog to have a longer life.