Extraterrestrial life continues to be one of the great questions of humanity, that is why we do not stop dedicating efforts to explore space. As is the case with the project they are carrying out in Hawaii.

Ever since humanity first looked up at the sky we have wondered if we were alone. Whether in the form of gods, angels or aliens. With all the immensity of space it could not be that we were the only living beings.

That is why civilizations have always made their own ideas about what is up there. But now that we have the means, our search seems to have made sense.

In that sense, in the search for intelligent life out there, a team of researchers has started a project to search for space laser signals, since it is understood that if there are intelligent civilizations in the universe they will communicate based on pulses.

For this reason they have installed two laser detection devices on the top of Haleakalā, also known as the East Maui volcano, according to a press release from the University of Hawaii.

The devices will work in sync with similar devices installed in California at the Robert Ferguson Observatory in Sonoma. Together these scanners They will scour the Pacific skies in hopes of detecting laser pulses sent by an alien civilization.

Unlike traditional SETI, which seeks to detect alien radio transmissions, Optical SETI looks for artificially created light signals.

The search for beams of light makes more sense with what we currently know, since messages transmitted through light can send much more information per second than radio waves, explain from the SETI Institute.

Aliens could use lasers to communicate at interstellar distancesEither with colonies outside your world or fledgling civilizations looking to make first contact. So we would be looking for if they communicate with each other or if they want to communicate with us.

The newly installed system can now monitor more skies than before, so if they exist, we are closer to discovering them.