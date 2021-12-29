One of the largest studies to date reveals that gum disease is linked to a higher risk of developing cardiovascular, mental and autoimmune diseases.

Everything in our body is related, like the gear of a machine. For this reason, oral health is not only in the teeth, tongue or gums, but neglecting hygiene can lead to a higher risk of disease chronic, mental, cardiovascular or autoimmune.

Researchers from the United Kingdom sign one of the largest studies carried out to date on oral hygiene and its relationship with future diseases of various kinds. Published in BMJ Open magazine, confirms that gum disease is associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular and autoimmune problems.

As Mayo Clinic explains, the periodontitis o gum disease is a serious infection that damages soft tissue and can destroy the bone that supports the teeth if left untreated.

Until a few years ago, poor oral health was associated with a poor quality of life, but it had not been studied in depth its relationship with mental and chronic illnesses.

Several recent studies associate poor hygiene with hypertension and also with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s. The bidirectional relationship between periodontitis and type 2 diabetes has also been previously explored.

In this report, one of the largest epidemiological analyzes of its kind to date, the medical records of more than 64,000 patients with a history of periodontal disease.

This cohort was compared with 250,000 health records of demographically matched patients with no recorded history of this disease. The purpose was to understand what rate of disease appeared in populations with this pre-existing problem.

Subjects with periodontal disease showed higher risk of diseases

During the 3 1/2 year follow-up period, people with periodontitis had a 33% higher risk of developing an autoimmune disease, such as arthritis or psoriasis.

In the case of cardiovascular diseases, including strokes or heart failure, the danger was 18% higher.

The study’s newest finding pertains to mental health: gum disease was associated with a 37% increased risk of mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.

“Our study was the most comprehensive of its kind and the results provided vital confirmation of the evidence that previously lacked strength or had gaps, in particular the association between poor oral health and poor mental health,” says Dawit Zemedikun , from the University of Birmingham, co-author of the study.

It should be noted that the research does not establish causality, since it is purely observational. However, it offers interesting data to focus on this link and to investigate the potential mechanisms underlying oral hygiene and systemic health problems.

Around mental disorders, Scientists point to both a behavioral and an immunological association.

On the one hand, halitosis or tooth loss leads to social anxiety, and on the other, there are also oral infections that exacerbate inflammatory responses causing changes in the activity of the immune system in the brain.

This is further evidence of the importance of taking care of your oral health: regular daily cleaning, a good diet, regular visits to the dentist and communication between dentists and general practitioners to track broader health problems are essential.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.