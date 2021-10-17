In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These devices will help you save fines and have a safer trip.

Safety is everything when it comes to driving, which is why it is important to always keep your eyes on the road and focus on your journey. To make your life easier and avoid accidents or fines, there are accessories that can help you.

All with the goal of avoiding you having to pay fines, but above all to prevent you from having an accident due to distractions.

The amount of accessories that are available for cars is overwhelming. You can change just about anything on the inside or outside of your car to make it easier to use and avoid unnecessary distractions.

These devices are not only useful tools, some are even recommended by the DGT to reduce the time in which you are not attentive or attentive to the road and other vehicles.

V16 position light

€ 21.53 at Amazon

Goodbye to the triangles to alert of a car stopped on the road. Now the DGT has changed them for the V16 lights and they have become an accessory that you must have in your car.

Help Flash position lights have become the most sought after of all stores and also it is a spanish product. They are magnetic position lights with two functions, the orange alert and also with a flashlight to be able to see at night.

You can buy it on Amazon for 21.53 euros.

Mobile support

€ 17.99 at Amazon

Because practically everyone uses their mobile as a GPS for navigationWhether using Google Maps, Waze or Apple Maps, mobile mounts have become a basic accessory to have in your car.

We want to highlight two models of mobile supports. The first is this UGREEN mobile phone holder that adjusts to the air conditioning grille. It is compatible with any design and can be installed both in the center and to the left of the steering wheel.

It will only cost you 17 euros on Amazon.

€ 10.19 at Amazon

The second option is a mount that uses a suction cup to attach to the WowTech windshield. The advantage is that it allows you to install it at any height that is most useful to you. You can also adjust it horizontally or vertically.

It is compatible with any screen size, so it does not matter what kind of mobile you have. It only costs 10.19 euros on Amazon.

Rear reversing camera

€ 20.99 at Amazon

The rear cameras for cars They are products that are installed in practically all modern cars, but if you have a car that is a few years older, this feature will surely be missing.

These cameras are installed by connecting it to the reversing lights and connecting to a display on the front. This way every time you reverse to park you can see what is in that blind spot.

This Car Rover Camera It is one of the most recommended on Amazon and has more than 700 positive opinions. It has all the accessories you need to install it, such as cables and a hole saw to make the hole in the trunk. It only costs 20.99 euros.

If you don’t have a screen in your car, you can buy a combination of a front screen and rear camera from Awesafe for 86 euros.

Motorcycle vest with airbag

€ 352 at Amazon

Motoirbag VZero It is a vest that is installed on the outside of your coat or jacket if you are a biker. It is a safety product that can save your life, in the same way that the helmet does.

This vest inflates automatically and in an analog way. It is hooked to the motorcycle and when there is a sudden separation it inflates automatically. Protects the cervical area, back and coccyx.

It is not cheap, but if it saves your life in a motorcycle accident it will be the smartest purchase of your life. On Amazon it can be purchased for 352 euros.

