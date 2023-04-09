These Goku and Vegeta sneakers may be the best you’ve seen in a long time

dragonball Not only is it valid, but with each passing day its legion of followers increases. Thus, fans want to see them not only on the screen, but on any type of product, including sneakers. Figures like Goku and Vegeta are represented the order of the day.

At we have highlighted several times the work of the Chilean illustrator Salva Makoto, with Dragon Ball as the axis. The brilliant works of him we can enjoy in your Instagram account, which reached 125 thousand followers.

dragon ball goku

Two of them stand out: they are Goku and Vegeta shoes that hope to be taken into account by big companies like Nike or Adidas.

I hope they fulfill the dream of millions of followers.

An expert in fan art, Salva Makoto created these Goku and Vegeta sneakers following the style of Nike, or Air Jordan themselves, even with touches of Reebok.

So are the Dragon Ball slippers on Goku and Vegeta

Those of Son Goku play with the colors of his uniform, in dark orange – almost reddish, with a Dragon ball on his blue tongue, in addition to his symbol on the side of the ankle. Its antesuelas are white with blue details both on the heel and on the front part of the sole.

The details of Vegeta’s shoes also follow the combination of his uniform. The most curious thing, however, is that they do not have laces, so they are a kind of adjustable boots in another way, who knows if even Velcro can continue.

Its predominant colors are white, ocher and blue, with the symbol of the Saiyan Prince on the tongue.

These are Salva Makoto’s ideas to continue spreading his passion for Dragon Ball, the mythical franchise created by the great Akira Toriyama. In them they unite the noble warrior with his ancient and fierce enemy, later becoming allies and friends.

What do you think of these Dragon Ball fan art sneakers? Let us know with comments on our social networks.