It seems that the vast majority of people always use the same emojis in conversations according to the latest report on their popularity.

When communicating on social networks or even through text messages or emails, we not only use words, but we also rely on visual elements such as emojis to express a series of sensations or feelings that sometimes cannot be well described in words.

We literally have dozens and dozens of emojis that we can use in our conversations, but apparently the vast majority of people always use the same ones in conversations, so if you want to end up being original perhaps you should change your strategy with emoji.

Now him Unicode Consortium has published the report on Most popular emoji of 2021 And the truth is that you will not be surprised, because despite many of them repeat their position with respect to 2019, the last time they issued a report of these characteristics.

First the most used Emoji in the world is the face with tears of joy a way of signaling that we are having a really good time. Second is the typical Red heart and the third is very similar to the first, but this time a smiley face that is laughing, but enough to be rolling on the ground.

Then we have the typical thumbs up, crying face, hands together, face blowing a kiss, smiling face with hearts, smiling face with heart eyes, and smiling face with happy eyes.

Surely absolutely everyone has used this year in your conversations, but not only that, but surely you have used all these emojis, at least the first 10, in the last few days.

Additionally they point out that 5% of all emojis sent in 2021 is the face with tears of joy which is in the first place. They also point out that 82% of the total emojis shared this year are among the top 100, so basically everyone comes to use them.

The Unicode Consortium always takes note of the most popular emoji to update, leave them as is or relegate them to lesser importance, but if you want to be really original in your conversations, perhaps you should avoid some of the most used emojis. We will see if new ones end up arriving in 2022.