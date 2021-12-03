In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei has several models of canceling headphones for sale, including the new FreeBuds 4, which are also much cheaper right now.

By now practically everyone has switched to True Wireless headphones, which offer much more versatility, without cables and at a price that often does not even reach 20 euros, although obviously if you need something better, you have to pay.

Of course, not so much anymore, and there are brands that sell increasingly cheaper noise-canceling headphones, such as Huawei, one of the strongest has bet on the sound sector. In your case, The FreeBuds 4 offer not only ANC but crisp, clear sound with various microphones And for 99 euros!

This is the price that they have temporarily in the Huawei eStore, their Spanish online store, which also offers free shipping from Spain.

The Huawei Freebuds 4 are the new open-ear headphones with active noise cancellation of 25 dB that have a very comfortable design and a total battery of 22 hours thanks to the different charges of the box.

We have been able to thoroughly test them with outstanding results in several areas, and they are not only very good wireless headphones for listening to music, but they are also perfect for calls and video calls due to the clarity of the input and output sound.

The design is another of its keys, and not only because they are available -and at the same price- in two colors, white and silver, both quite elegant and striking. The best thing is that they are quite comfortable, so you practically do not know that you are wearing them, something that unfortunately is not always the case.

They come with their charging case and an extra silicone cover totally free. In total, it adds about 20 hours of autonomy with the successive charges of its case, more or less in the average of what is usual among the best wireless headphones with ANC.

To put this offer in context, which leaves the FreeBuds 4 cheaper than ever for just 99 euros, we must bear in mind that Amazon also sells them, but at a much higher price, of 149 euros.

In just a few days you will have your purchase at home without having to pay anything more than the cost of the product.

