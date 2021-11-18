In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei WiFi Mesh 2 Pack is an advanced mesh network system so that you do not have any more connection problems due to WiFi coverage or speed.

The solution to almost all your WiFi problems is about to find a solution. If you are one of the people for whom the WiFi signal reaches a room very badly because the router is too far away, mesh networks are there to help you and save you problems and above all a lot of money.

With mesh networks you only have to place a small router that will repeat the signal and increase your coverage. And it’s not expensive at all, like this Huawei WiFi Mesh which now costs 89 euros.

Mesh WiFi system with 2 routers that covers up to 400 m2 of wireless connection so that no corner of your home is left without internet.

This mesh network system has 2 routers. You connect it to your current router, the old one that your operator installed for you at home and that they put where it suited them.

The second, the satellite, you have to put it in an intermediate point between the first and the furthest room or the one with the worst WiFi. In this way it will repeat the WiFi signal so that the internet reaches you with a better speed.

The best of all is that installation is very simple with the Huawei app and you will not have to change networks, they will configure themselves with the same name and it will be your devices that “jump” between routers when they need it.

This two-router system is capable of covering up to 400m², more than enough for large houses or two-story homes.

If you have a Huawei or Android mobile you can connect automatically thanks to NFC technology. A single tap on one of them and it will share the network and password for an instant connection.

Normally the price of these two routers is 179 euros, so you will be saving 90 euros thanks to Huawei’s offers during the weeks of Black Friday.

Shipping is completely free and it will be shipped from Spain, so your new routers will take a short time to reach your home.

