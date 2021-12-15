In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These USB-C chargers are faster and cheaper than Apple’s and compatible with the new iPhone 12. They have a safety system against overheating and overcharging to protect your devices.

More than the launch of the iPhone 12 itself, one of the news that has caused the most talk on social networks is that for the first time Apple will stop including the wall charger in the box. According to Apple it is for an environmental reason since everyone already has a charger and cables.

In addition, the cable that comes with the new iPhone 12 is USB-C to Lightning, so if it is your first iPhone you will have to buy a new charger. Even if it isn’t, another great novelty from the new iPhone 12 is that they integrate fast charging for the first time.

The new official Apple USB-C power adapter is 20W and costs 25 euros and they just lowered it 10 euros with the arrival of the iPhone 12.

As many users of this new mobile will want to charge their mobile much faster and not spend 25 euros on a new charger, these are some of the best options in fast and cheap chargers that you can buy right now.

30W UGREEN charger

This charger has Power Delivery and 30 W of power, the maximum reached by a large part of the country’s mobile phones.

UGREEN is a Chinese brand with a large presence around the world specialized in charging accessories, both wall chargers like this 30W model, as in strong cables and braided to last for years.

East UGREEN 30W charger with a USB-C connection it is cheaper and faster than Apple’s. It is available on Amazon for less than 18 euros and there is also a 5% discount coupon.

It has Power Delivery 3.0 technology and makes it compatible with any device on the market, both with Android phones and with the new iPhone 12 or previous models or even the iPad Pro with USB-C.

UGREEN offers a newer model with a power of 36 W and two USB-C connections for less than 22 euros.

Pisen 18W charger with USB-C and USB-A

Fast wall charger with two connections: a USB-C port with Power Delivery and a USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0.

This Pisen charger is one of the cheapest you will find on Amazon. It has a power of 18 W and also has two different USB inputs. Best of all, it costs less than 12 euros on Amazon.

It has a power of 18 W while using the USB-C connection, but also has an extra traditional USB-A port to connect another product with a cable that you already have on hand.

It can charge an iPhone 12 Pro in just one hour or an iPad in about 2.5 hours. The good thing about this charger is that it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a new USB-C to Lightning cable, you can use another one that you have on hand with a traditional USB connection.

20W ESR Compact Charger

Ultra-compact charger with a power of 20 W with USB-C connection. Compatible with any compatible wired device to charge very fast devices such as mobiles, tablets or laptops.

East 20W ESR charger is the smallest you will find right now. It has very compact measurements to be compatible with 20 W and also has a USB-C connection.

It only measures 42 x 28 millimeters, practically the same size as an old, compact 5W charger like the ones that have been included in Apple devices for years. It is available on Amazon for only 15 euros.

With this charger you can charge 50% of the battery of an iPhone 12 in just 30 minutes. If you are in a hurry and need your mobile to last the rest of the day, this type of compact charger is perfect to carry in your bag or backpack.

Anker PowerPort III mini 30W

30W ultra compact charger with PowerIQ 3.0 technology and universal compatibility. Charge any mobile or tablet in the fastest way with a very small charger.

East Anker PowerPort III mini It is an ultra-compact wall charger with a total power of 30 W. It is smaller and more powerful than the Apple or ESR one that we have highlighted before.

This Anker charger is one of the smallest and most powerful on the market capable of charging products such as laptops such as the MacBook Air. It is 30% smaller than its charger. It is also very cheap since it costs 25 euros.

It has a blue LED that indicates that it is charging. It is a perfect charger to travel with it or to put it in a backpack pocket, purse or purse and always be able to enjoy your mobile, tablet or even a charged laptop.

20W JSAUX charger

JSAUX 20W USB-C Charger at Amazon

One of the cheapest iPhone chargers you can buy right now is this model JSAUX brand.

It is one of the best sellers for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and actually for any device with USB-C connection. Use the maximum possible power to charge the mobile up to 60% and prevent the battery from degrading. Between 60% and 80% use half the power and the rest use the lowest possible speed.

It has a single USB-C connection and with a power of 20W and the best of all is that its price is less than 10 euros on Amazon.

