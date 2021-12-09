In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Of the many wireless headphones on sale, there are some that stand out above all for having a groundbreaking price thanks to a bonus for new AliExpress users.

You may have ever bought at AliExpress, a leading Asian store in its sector that is stepping on the accelerator in terms of shipping speed and sales conditions, and not only because they already have Plaza, their version with a warehouse in Spain, but because many of orders to Asia arrive in just ten days.

A good example of this is the Lenovo LP40 headphones, probably the cheapest in the world, True Wireless type and with a very attractive price. If you are a new AliExpress user, they cost you just 2 euros and with free shipping!

If you have already bought in this store before, its price rises to 10 euros, which is still very good, although you always have the option of creating a new account to benefit from this discount on your first order.

These ultra-compact design True Wireless headphones are available in black and white. They have Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB type C.

In just ten working days you should receive them at home thanks to the collaboration between Alibaba -the parent company of AliExpress- and Correos, which will be the one who will finally deliver your headphones at home.

They are undoubtedly a bargain, and it is that far outperform the Redmi Airdots, the world’s best-selling cheap wireless earbuds, which usually move between 10 and 20 euros, and that buying them in Asia, much more if you buy them in Spain.

Despite its price, the features of the Lenovo LP40 are quite good. For example, they boast of using the Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, which reduces battery consumption and also improves connection stability.

Not only that, but its design is very similar to that of Apple’s AirPods, saving the distance in terms of quality, obviously.

There are many headphones under 100 euros that offer excellent features, better than those of the Lenovo LP40 for reasons that are obvious, although if what you want are wireless headphones that cost little and do not hurt if you end up losing them, these they are an excellent choice.

That shipping is free and fast according to AliExpress standards is a plus to take into account.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.