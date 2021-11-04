In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If mini PCs have advantages, these mini PC Sticks hide behind your monitor or your television and have Windows as a media server or emulator.

Surely you already know the mini PCs, small computers that you can even hide behind the monitor or almost put in a drawer. But with the mini PC Stick you can take the leap further and directly not even know that there is a PC.

Mini PC Sticks are complete computers, extremely small that connect directly to the HDMI port of your television or your monitor. Compact and easy to use for any project.

By having WiFi and Bluetooth Just add a wireless keyboard and mouse to use them, for example, as a family computer. But there are many people who also use them for other tasks.

Do you like retro games? You can connect it to a TV, add a Bluetooth or USB remote and use it as an emulator. Also as a computer to play videos in your living room.

These are some of the best mini PC Stick that you can buy right now in stores like Amazon, where you can also take them with free and fast shipping by signing up for Amazon Prime.

NiPoGi Mini PC Stick

€ 209.90 at Amazon

One of the best selling mini PC Stick on Amazon is this small computer with Intel Celeron NiPoGi processor.

Have a Intel Celeron J4125 processor up to 2.7 GHz. It is very common to find these processors in these mini PC Sticks because they do not generate as much heat and they are small enough to integrate them into your motherboards.

Also has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Whenever you want, you can expand with pendrives or hard drives by having USB 3 ports.

It supports 4K video and has dual bank WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, plus a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port.

You can find it on Amazon for 229.90 euros. But if you apply the 20 euro coupon that is on their website, You will take it for less than 210 euros.

MeLE Mini PC Stick

€ 289 at Amazon

A mini PC Stick that has characteristics very similar to the previous model, but that slightly improves its performance with more RAM memory is this MeLE small pc.

It comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, which will make it easier to get started by not having to search for a USB stick to install Windows from scratch.

Important improvement in RAM memory by integrating 8 GB, in addition to 128 GB of storage.

It supports 4K video at 60 Hz and also has dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth to add peripherals such as keyboards, mice or headphones.

It is available on Amazon for 289 euros.

Asus Vivo Stick

€ 169 at Amazon

Asus, one of the most recognized brands in the world of computing, is also committed to this mini PC format with Asus Vivo Stick.

This small computer in pendrive format has an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor 1.44 GHz. It’s a simpler and more unpretentious PC Stick, perfect for light tasks like playing video in Full HD.

It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, plus 2 USB ports and a headphone / speaker port.

On Amazon it can be found for 169 euros.

Aoxun W5 Pro

€ 139 at Amazon

If you have the need to have a cheap mini PC and you do not have to have very heavy tasks, this mini PC Stick Aoxun W5 Pro it’s a good option.

Similar to the Asus model it mounts a Intel Atom x5-Z8350 2 GHz processor. Also has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage expandable with a USB stick or hard drive.

It also has a mini USB port for power, a microSD card reader, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4 for peripherals.

It is quite cheap, you can find it on Amazon for 139 euros.

AWOW mini PC Stick

€ 149.99 at Amazon

Another option in mini PC Stick with external WiFi antenna to improve the quality of the signal and connection speed is this mini PC model from AWOW.

Count with one Intel Celeron J4105 processor based on Gemini Lake architecture. Also has 4 GB of RAM memory and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable with one of its two USB ports, a USB-C port or microSD card.

A perfect model to play videos since it is compatible with 4K video and also has dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

You can buy it on Amazon for 179.99 euros. But applying the 30 euro coupon that you now have on Amazon, it will stay at only 149.99 euros.

