The new year is stomping. with lots of horses, style and high performance. The sports cars of 2022 They are going to set trends in the coming years, and since we know you like the beasts of the asphalt, we are going to review the best ones.

The irruption of the PHEV (plug-in hybrids) is clear, although some pure combustion engines still hold up. For tastes, colors; although what we would really like is to have them all. Why lie

Corvette Z06

Chevrolet maintains one of its strongholds: the Corvette, which will mount an engine LT6 V8 5.5 liters. A different sound thanks to its flat crankshaft and parts (both engine and exterior) based on its GT racing specification: the Corvette C8.R.

679 hp and 623 Nm maximum torque with a ceiling of 9,000 rpm and impeccable aesthetics. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated sports cars and that will begin to be manufactured at mid 2022, although the first units are expected to be delivered in early 2023.

Nissan 400Z

The heir to the Nissan 370Z appeared under a lot of uncertainty, but we know that in the spring of 2022 it will begin to be sold in the US. V6 biturbo 3.0 liters will reach more than 400 hp and 474 Nm of maximum torque.

And the sweetest surprise is that you will have manual version! Six speeds of the old school, although it will also be able to carry an automatic transmission system. Its design is clearly reminiscent of 350Z and the 370Z, even with certain rear lines similar to the old ones Datsun 240Z. One last!

Maserati MC20 Convertible

If the Maserati MC20 has already set the trend in 2020 and 2021, its convertible version will continue with the line of a simply spectacular car. And not only does it stand out with great aesthetics, but it features the first Maserati-built engine in more than 20 years: the Nettuno.

A motor V6 biturbo at 90º of 3.0 liters that produces 630 hp and 730 Nm of maximum torque. And also, it incorporates injection technology brought directly from Formula 1. A compendium of mechanical and aesthetic solutions that will make the MC20 a classic in the future.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The new hybrid of Maranello It will arrive in 2022 with a body that breathes fresh air into the horse’s sports lineup. In addition, it will have a combined power of 830 hp, fruit of the innovative V6 at 120º and the system PHEV with 25 kilometers of autonomy electrical. In fact, it is Ferrari’s first road V6.

The 296 GTB is also the Italian brand’s first rear-wheel drive plug-in hybrid car, and the turn of the berlinettas to the first line. Its rear section is curiously flat, dominated by an arch wrapped in a glass pane.

In addition, it will only have one exhaust outlet, which is a surprisingly new solution for the brand. It has a very track-focused approach, with a sober but highly modern interior, characterized by the touch buttons already seen in the Ferrari Roma and the seats bucket with harnesses. A beauty!

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

The Lamborghini Countach come back for your 50th anniversary with renewed lines, but preserving a clear trend for the original in its forms, especially notable in the cluster of wings behind the windows or the rear of the car.

East Countach LPI 800-4 It will debut in 2022 with delivery to the lucky customers who got this limited edition. And yes, the LPI is for something in its name: Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido. The motor V12 will produce together with the electrical system 800 hp, which will lead this successor to the Countach to do the 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds.

Hands down one of the best sports cars of 2022. Old glories never die!

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2022

Already in September the new was seen Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2022 circulating through the circuit Nurburgring, and your announcement is getting closer and closer. Still, the final appearance of the car is not known 100%.

Wide bonnet air vents, a large rear diffuser with dual tailpipes and a large spoiler in true racing spec style GT3. An extreme aerodynamic kit for a car with its sights set on the track.

A radical interpretation of the Porsche 911, focused on high performance and that will arrive in mid-2022 with a power that will be around the 500 hp with the PDK automatic gearbox seven-speed Porsche.

Bugatti bolide

Throughout 2021, Bugatti has already shown its new Bolide. A sports car focused on the circuits with 1,600 hp, a power to weight ratio of 0.9 kg / CV and capable of doing the 0 to 100 km / h in only 2.17 seconds, thanks to the legendary W16 engine of the French-Italian brand.

Your brand on Nurburgring, according to Bugatti, it could be 5.23: 01 minutes, beating beasts like him Porsche 919 EVO. For now we will have to wait to see it confirmed and if it debuts in a competition, although of course, with an intense BOP (balance of power).

Will occur 40 units with a price of 4 million euros, and they will begin to be manufactured in 2022.

7th generation Ford Mustang

There is still no news from Ford about it, but throughout 2022 it is known that the new generation of the Mustang will arrive. And unlike Chevrolet … Ford launches into it hybrid.

Specifically, a variant is expected Hybrid v8 from all-wheel drive, although neither the aesthetics nor more data on its mechanics are yet known. We all knew that this day would come, even more so after the good figures of the Ford Mustang Mach-e. It is time to look to the future.

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrígo García Vita.