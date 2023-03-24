These toe slippers can cause nightmares

Takuya Midorikawa is one of the most renowned designers in Japan, always innovating and leaving fans of his creations speechless. He recently launched, in collaboration with the Japanese company Suicoke, some slippers with fingers that can cause nightmares.

Midorikawa x Suicoke sneakers are pointe shoes (such is their name) that resemble normal feet. As if the user were barefoot on the street.

Midorikawa x Suicoke Toe Slippers

They follow in the footsteps of the Vibram Five Fingers, other shoes in the same style, but with ivory and black color combinations. They use faux nails made from suede patches.

Midorikawa x Suicoke Toe Slippers

“They are viscerally shocking”, describes Highsnobiety, “Because they not only remind you that feet exist, but they create this weird kind of mysterious valley where the user’s foot…becomes another foot. Scary stuff.”

The Midorikawa x Suicoke already know are for sale on the portal of the Japanese company, for a price of 300 dollars.

The legacy of Takuya Midorikawa

midorikawa was born in Tokyo in 1982, joining Bunka Fashion College in 2001, from which he graduated in 2003. He would later collaborate with Shin Murayama in mask making.

The Midorikawa trademark focuses on traditional Japanese clothing-making techniques and craftsmanship.

In the words of Takuya Midorikawa, “Creating clothes is the only way I can truly express myself. I feel that having a limitless, free-spirited approach to my designs is very important to me, so I started my own brand Midorikawa in 2017.”

His style, as Highsnobiety points out, “is not for the faint of heart. But honestly, that’s what fashion should be about.”

“Enough of the safe, ready-to-wear clothes gathering dust on store shelves: let in more weirdness. Even if it’s eerily realistic pointe shoes.”