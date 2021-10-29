Almost always when we talk about the nightmares of Halloween Sinister creatures come to mind, bats that suddenly burst in to paralyze our hearts … But, have you ever thought that on this dark night we can also get some “gamer scares” in awe?

Relax, you can stop looking sideways back from your desk, since Trust, reference brand in digital accessories, has been in charge of analyzing all the nightmares that can haunt a gamer and, most importantly, they have found a solution to avoid them.

Ready to arm yourself against terror?

GXT 960 Graphin Mouse: Think fast, shoot first … just in case

One of the main fears that a gamer can face is that their main weapon, the mouse, fail at the peak of the game, either losing the PC connection or showing symptoms of malfunction, such as involuntary displacement.

To anticipate this fearful situation, it is necessary to have a mouse that has a Advanced configuration and an optimal pairing with the PC, in addition to a good sensor and a glide that never leaves us stranded.

Well, the GXT 960 Graphin offers all this and much more thanks to its advanced optical sensor, with a adjustable resolution from 200 to 10,000 dpi, which gives it all the necessary speed, especially for the most dynamic games.

Thanks to the ultra low friction sliding pads And its zero-drag braided cable, this gaming mouse glides smoothly across any surface, generating high response to the gamer, especially when the weight of your teammates is on your shoulders and you don’t want the mouse to slow you down. .

Thanks to its design, the honeycomb frame keeps the weight of only 74 grams, granting a fast response time, which makes it the best ally for any online game. In addition, it has a personalized style, thanks to the RGB lighting effects.

The Trust GXT 960 Graphin has a recommended RRP of € 39.99.

GXT 712 Restro Pro Chair – Feeling insecure is impossible on the gamers throne

Some scares can make us fall out of the chair, so getting a good “gamer throne”, in addition to guaranteeing maximum comfort, is vital to anticipate any accident.

The GXT 712 Restro Pro Gaming Chair It brings together the highest features of the Trust product catalog, so it is ideal to avoid the always dreaded back pain, as well as any type of injury that the player may have if he is one of those who spend long hours in front of the monitor or screen .

This chair offers great comfort thanks to its adjustable backrest, which has with removable lumbar and cervical cushions, 4D armrest and it is capable of supporting up to 150 kilos.

From Ergonomic design, its padding is of high density both on the seat and on the backrest. It is robust because its base is made of metal, but, at the same time, it offers freedom of movement thanks to its 65mm wheels and its seat, which is fully swivel. its appearance is elegant, with vegan polyurethane leather, gold stitching and details with a suede look and feel.

The GXT 712 Restro Pro Gaming chair from Trust has a Recommended RRP of € 399.

GXT 1126 Aura Base – Avoid the nightmare of PC overheating with a unique design

The high temperatures what can our Pc It is one of the biggest nightmares of any gamer worth his salt. Without proper cooling, a processor can easily exceed 100 ° C, a terrible time when fear overwhelms us.

To avoid this overheating, Trust has the cooling stand with multi-color illumination GXT 1126 Aura. Thanks to your 200mm fan is able to keep our laptop cool in the most critical moments of the game, in a way that ensures that it always maintains the optimal temperature.

In addition, for those cases in which the game does not demand so many resources from our machine, the GXT 1126 Aura base has a Silent mode and a medium speed.

This foundation of Trust also makes it easier for us to adopt a correct body posture to reduce tension on the neck and back, since it adjusts in 4 different steps, reaching up to 210 mm in height, something ideal to facilitate an ergonomic posture and a perfect viewing angle.

The Trust GXT 1126 Aura base has a RRP of € 49.99.

GXT 433 Pylo Headphones – Multi-platform connection so your screams can be heard even in space

There are situations that are scary, and one of them is to go so calmly to connect our headphones to a specific device and check that they are not compatible. Terrible!

To avoid this horrible situation, Trust has the GXT 433 Pylo headphones, which have multiplatform connection that guarantees its operation with all our consoles, tablets and the rest of the gadgets that we like so much.

In addition, they offer great comfort, since they are circumaural, or what is the same, that they have an extra-large retractable foam pad that covers the entire ear. And all this with a useful adjustable headband, so they also take away the fear of discomfort during long gaming sessions.

Regarding your sound quality, the GXT 433 Pylo feature powerful 50mm speaker units that achieve deep bass and clean highs, and also incorporate a foldable microphone, essential for giving clear directions to fellow players, and which can be easily silenced thanks to its remote control.

The Trust GXT 433 Pylo headphones have a RRP of € 49.99.

GXT 711 Dominus Gaming Table: The Best Desk That Fears Nothing

Lastly, don’t forget that not having enough desktop space can be a real nightmare for gamers.

In this sense, amplitude It is not only necessary to allow all accessories to be within reach, but also to promote posture during the game and to improve our performance thanks to an optimal coating.

All these features are found in the GXT 711 Dominus desk, which stands out for its high-end polyurethane top coating. Its finely textured surface allows perfect mouse operation.

In addition, the 116 cm desk is able to easily house two monitors, which is very useful when consulting game strategies or following chats on the secondary screen.

The steel frame incorporates a height-adjustable foot to offer a perfect ergonomic fitwhile the rounded front edge allows you to ergonomically position your wrists and forearms on your desk.

In addition, this desk includes holder for headphones and glasses, which allows you to keep your desk clean and organized at all times, thus avoiding any accidental spillage of liquids. Finally, it has cable management system to avoid that these hinder the games.

The Trust GXT 711 Dominus desk has a RRP of € 159.95.