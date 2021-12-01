This young woman innovated with her bike to move around Caracas 2:38

(CNN Spanish) – There is always something to see on YouTube. You can find videos for all tastes, from musicals to video game tutorials.

However, while the universe of content on the Google platform is huge (and practically inexhaustible for a single person), there are some videos that are watched more than others.

According to YouTube figures, the 10 most popular videos in the United States in 2021 accumulated 70 million hours of views. When doing the conversion, this time equates to almost 8,000 years.

How long is 8,000 years? It’s hard to imagine, but let’s think it’s similar to the age of the bones of an adolescent hunter-gatherer whose remains were found in 2015 in Indonesia, which recently revealed clues to a hitherto unknown human group.

And not only is the time of views accumulated by these 10 videos impressive, but also the direct audience they reach.

Each of the videos belongs to a different YouTube channel (including the NFL and the Biden Inaugural Committee), so we can talk about 10 different accounts. Between them, according to the platform’s figures, they add up to a total of 238 million subscribers, which is slightly more than the population of Pakistan or Nigeria.

As you can see, the influence of these 10 videos is notorious. Next, in descending order, we show you what they are.

The 10 Most Popular Videos in the United States of 2021

10. Dude Perfect – “Game Night Stereotypes”

9. Forge Labs – “I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft … Here’s What Happened”

8. Biden Inaugural Committee – “The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021”

7. America’s Got Talent – “Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional – America’s Got Talent 2021”

6. Dhar Mann – “Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy with AUTISM, Instantly Regret It”

5. CoryxKenshin – “Friday night Funkin ‘KEEPS GEtTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2)”

4. NFL – “The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show”

3. Mark Rober – “Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)”

2. Dream – “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters”

1. MrBeast – “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive”

