The Cyber ​​monday It is just around the corner. This year, it is celebrated on November 29, just three days after Black Friday, although it is likely that many establishments will be ahead with the discounts a few days. An opportunity for those consumers who have not yet found the right offer before the arrival of the Christmas dates.

Year after year, these two dates marked on the calendar cause thousands of purchases around the world. Without going any further, the Cyber ​​monday of 2020 left a revenue of 10.8 trillion dollars worldwide. A growth that represents an increase of almost 20%.

But what were the best-selling products on Cyber ​​Monday 2020?

The star product of Cyber ​​Monday 2020 was, without a doubt, the Cecotec brand robot vacuum. Capable of sweeping, vacuuming, mopping and mopping the floor, this vacuum cleaner established itself as a favorite on all carts. Right behind him, the Steam iron Taurus Geyser Eco 3000. This appliance destroys 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria without damaging your clothes thanks to its powerful steam blast. For this reason and also because it is 3 times more resistant than others, it was one of the most acquired. Another of the crown jewels was the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation. Year after year, this product sneaks into the top of sales, being one of the few that is sold out thanks to the great discounts it has. In fourth place, people showed that they care a lot about their facial cleanliness by buying the cleansing gel Neutrogena Hydro Boost. And it is that with the discounts of Cyber ​​Monday, it could be yours for less than five euros. The Dodot Sensitive baby wipes close this top of the best-selling products of the Cyber ​​Monday 2020. Many parents take advantage of these dates to buy basic necessities. Read also

