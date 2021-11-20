

Jomari Goyso.

Jomari Goyso is the renowned fashion critic for the Univision network. And although the Spanish shared the list of the best and worst dressed of the Latin Grammy for Primer Impacto, he also did it for his social networks through YouTube.

The list of the best dresses with really special mentions left them for last. He also divided the list giving a special space to all those who decided to dress to their liking, without taking into account the label, or the trend dictated by the fashion world. He called these “independents.”

In the first place, he mentioned the famous ones who continue to give all their attention to sequins, among them he highlighted Galilea Montijo, Chiquinquirá Delgado. He also made special mention of Kimberly Dos Ramos, that wore sequins, but with a design that is within the parameters of current fashion.

In the group of independents, he mentioned Camilo and Evaluna Montaner and Grupo Firme.

Making use of the feather trend, Sofia castro It glamorized the night, and according to Jomari Goyso, it looked even stately with this spectacular design. So also with feathers stood out on the Roselyn Sánchez carpet.

Bad bunny He stood out for making use of the trend launched by Gucci wearing gloves, as did Jared Leto for this same brand.

Among the fashinistas Anitta and Ozuna with the sconces hanging.

But the fashionistas of the night and fashion lovers, among which are also the best dressed, stand out: Ana Brenda Contreras -with all the designs she wore for the gala-. Becky G stood out with a Carolina Herrera design, even when she did not wear a long dress, as the label dictates. And for Jomari Goyso the one who took the cake was Danna Paola, not only because of the dress she wore during the red carpet, in black by Carolina Herrera, but also for the rest of the garments that he used both for the after party.

