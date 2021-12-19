The death of Vicente Fernández continues to be a topic of conversation on social networks, mainly due to the speculations Y theories that have been propagated about how their final hours passed. Now, a priest has revealed what the last words that Don ‘Chente’ told his wife, Doña Cuquita, before he died.

The idol of Mexican music passed away last Sunday at the age of 81. His farewell was involved in controversy, as rumors began to arise that claimed that the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ had not died in the hospital or on the day his family made him known.

And it is that according to Gustavo Alvite, Fernández’s lifelong friend, the fact that the singer died “officially” on December 12 (Virgin’s Day) is not a coincidence. In a Facebook post, he accused the family of having lied about the singer’s death date to give the news more sensationalism.

After these doubts, now is the father Óscar Sánchez Parra who has spoken about it, because in an interview for Ventaneando he discarded this theory and explained how the Vicente Fernández’s last moments.

Sánchez Parra, who is also a close friend of the family, was in charge of giving Don ‘Chente’ last rites on his deathbed, for which he witnessed the pain that the Fernándezes experienced on December 12.

“Gerardo (Fernández) called me from Saturday 11, I was at mass at 7 and heard someone calling me, but I can’t answer at mass, and it was him, he told me: ‘What if you can come and give him the anointing of the sick ‘, but he already told me, broken, crying, I said to him:’ Yes, how could I not? I immediately go ‘and I went, ”said the priest.

The priest told the program that the whole family was gathered in the hospital and that they had to approach the singer’s ear to be able to speak to him. Despite the fact that he was sedated, the priest thinks that Don ‘Chente’ was conscious, as he tried to make movements to show that he understood what he was being told.

For example, Cuquita would say to him: ‘Let’s go home’, and he would say with his mouth, it seemed like he was saying ‘home, let’s go home, I love you’, a very strong, very emotional moment, of affection, of a great union among all of them, because there they all, one by one, marched around hugging him, kissing him ”, revealed the father in his testimony.

Regarding the versions that indicate that the singer would have died earlier, the priest assured that he can attest that Vicente Fernández died on December 12, since he himself put the holy oils to fire him.

The whole family was gathered there, and well there we prayed to him and I put the holy oils on him… it was on the 12th, which was very significant for him too, because he was very Guadalupano. These are difficult moments, the grandchildren were there and they told him: ‘Now you are going to sing in heaven, to God,’ Father Oscar told television.

