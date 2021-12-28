12/28/2021 at 4:26 PM CET

Drafting

The Minimum Living Income (IMV) it will revalue 3% in 2022, the same as the minimum and non-contributory pensions, and half a point more than the contributory ones. Thus, in the case of the IMV, the guaranteed income for the family unit composed of an adult will be 5,899.6 euros.

This guaranteed annual income varies depending on the living unit according to the following table:

To reach a greater number of beneficiaries, with the aim of doubling them to 1.6 million, during the processing of the law in Congress, PSOE and United We can agreed to the inclusion of a supplement for minors who will receive households that do not exceed 300% of the guaranteed income of the IMV for your household type or 150% of the equity threshold for your household type.

The supplement will be 100 euros per household per month in the case of children up to 3 years old, 70 euros per month for each child between 3 and 6 years old, and 50 euros per month for each minor between 6 and 18 years old. It also included reducing the seniority period of the coexistence unit from 12 to 6 months to access the benefit and from 3 to 2 years of the accreditation of independent living in cases of children under 30 years of age.

In addition, the possibility of requesting the IMV for the income of the current year and the income and equity thresholds will be raised for these cases, in order to make the IMV more sensitive to situations of supervening poverty.