Thanks to a tremendously affordable price, Xiaomi has managed to sell a lot of Redmi Airdots headphones in recent years. He tries again with a new model.

Xiaomi is already very present in Spain and other countries with all kinds of products, although paradoxically some of the most successful have not officially reached the West, something that does not prevent them from being imported from China and sold here by the thousands.

One of those cases is the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots, which for less than 20 euros have been sweeping Amazon for years. Obviously, its benefits can be improved and a good part of its problems are solved with the Redmi Airdots 3, the new model that AliExpress already sells for just over 30 euros.

Xiaomi’s new generation wireless headphones have a 30-hour battery with its charging box, Bluetooth 5.2 and in 3 colors.

Shipping is free, as is usual for orders to this Asian store. It will take 2-3 weeks, the terms that are usually handled right now in purchases from China.

The improvements are quite remarkable, for example in sound thanks to a new Qualcomm chip that makes the audio much clearer in any type of song.

Not only that but it makes the leap to Bluetooth 5.2, which greatly reduces latency, something that lovers of sound will appreciate a lot and that is usually one of the keys to take into account when buying headphones.

They are available in three colors: blue, white or black, unlike the two previous editions, which were only in black or at most in white at exorbitant prices.

One downside that can be put is quite evident, and that is that they do not have active noise cancellation, although it is true that headphones with ANC are usually somewhat more expensive and do not go below 50 euros, at least in more or less brand models. known.

A good low cost alternative with cancellation are the realme Buds Air 2 Neo, which barely reach 40 euros and that do have ANC, something surprising.

