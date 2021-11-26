In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There is life beyond mobile phones and these Xiaomi products on sale during Black Friday prove it.

Xiaomi is much more than mobiles. In addition to being one of the most important mobile manufacturers in the world, Xiaomi also produces and helps develop many technological products that are quite interesting.

During this Black Friday we have also found Xiaomi items on sale that are quite useful. And it is that Xiaomi is also focusing on expanding its ecosystem of products as other manufacturers do.

We offer you some of the most interesting Xiaomi products that you can find on sale during Black Friday and we promise that no, none of them is a mobile.

Many are available on Amazon, where shipping is free and fast by signing up for Prime. They are also available in other stores such as PcComponentes and MediaMarkt where shipments are also usually free if they are cheap.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike at Amazon

Xiaomi has a folding electric bike. Yes, you read that correctly and it is also becoming very popular. In addition to scooters, at Xiaomi they have opted for electric mobility with a bike that is inexpensive and will help you move around your city in a healthy and cheap way.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike It has a sale price of 499 euros and has a 250W motor, a maximum assisted speed of 25km / h and a range of 45 kilometers. Although surely you will travel many more because those are km without using the pedals.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential on Amazon

The best-known electric scooter in the world, also the most cloned. Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential It is an entry-level electric scooter that is now on sale for only 279.99 euros.

It has a motor of up to 500W, a lithium battery with a total capacity of 183 Wh. It also has a regeneration system that uses braking to capture energy. Its autonomy is about 20 kilometers and it has a maximum speed of 20km / h.

Xiaomi Mi 23.8 ” Desktop Monitor 1C

Xiaomi Mi 23.8 ” Desktop Monitor 1C at Amazon

The most basic Xiaomi monitor and perfect for anyone looking for a cheap computer monitor. Is about Xiaomi Mi 23.8 ” Desktop Monitor 1C It has a size of 24 inches and a Full HD resolution at 60 Hz, 6ms response time and a brightness of 250cd / m2.

A perfect monitor to connect your laptop or use with your desktop computer and also cheap, only 99.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug

Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug in MediaMarkt

Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug It is one of the cheapest smart plugs of the moment and has integration with the Google assistant and with Alexa. That is why it is one of the most interesting products of the moment for any automation fan.

It only costs 8.99 euros at MediaMarkt. The shipping cost is 1.99 euros, but if you add more units you can reach the minimum so that the shipping is free.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb in MediaMarkt

Xiaomi’s bulbs are not new, actually their colored bulb became very viral a couple of years ago due to its low price. But is that this bulb Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb it is very practical for anyone who wants to control the lighting from the mobile.

It is also compatible with virtual assistants such as Alexa or Google and has one of the lowest prices seen, only 7.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Photo Printer

Xiaomi Mi Portable Photo Printer in AliExpress Plaza

If you like to have your photos in physical format, the portable printer Xiaomi Mi Portable Photo Printer allows you to print instantly and from your mobile. It is also on sale for only 47.25 euros at AliExpress Plaza.

It uses special photo paper that is sold by bundles and goes into the printer. You connect via Bluetooth and from the Xiaomi app you can instantly have your best memories printed.

Xiaomi Electric Screwdriver

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Screwdriver

Don’t assemble a single more Ikea piece of furniture by hand. Get this xiaomi screwdriverIt is fully electric, has a nice design, and has 12 different tips for minimal effort.

Its price is 35.54 euros and it is available in AliExpress Plaza with free and fast shipping from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock on PcComponentes

One more step in getting to have a smarter home or a Smart Home, are smart screens. But this Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock combines what is a virtual assistant speaker, Google’s, with an alarm clock.

It is a smart screen that you can configure and it will show information such as time, date and temperature. By having the Google assistant you can control household products, ask questions, play music or the latest news.

It can be obtained at PcComponentes for 41 euros.

