In the crypto world there are different projects that seek to provide benefits to the community. Thetan Arena is one of them, this being a blockchain-based game that offers rewards to its users.

Launched on September 16, 2021, the ecosystem presents us with an investment opportunity with the arrival of the world of digital assets. Here are the details of its operation.

What is its structure?

This video game of Vietnamese origin has an ecosystem that tries to offer its users opportunities to participate in the world of NFTs, generating profits. It presents a structure based on blockchain that introduces us to a MOBA-style gaming platform where rewards are collected.

In this way, the player can gather over time items of different levels with which the capacities of each character are increased. The person who wishes to participate in Thetan Arena can do so for free, acquiring basic characters (NFT) to begin interacting with the community.

As the game progresses, each user faces the others using their “warriors”, which can be traded on the Marketplace.

In-game transactions

Consistent with other games in this category, Thetan Arena introduced its own cryptocurrency with its launch. The coin THG It is used within the environment as a means of exchanges between the users of the game.

In order to carry out transactions within this ecosystem, you must have a digital portfolio from which the determined capital can be extracted. In the case of THG, acquisitions of holdings are consolidated with the MetaMask wallet, installed in the preferred browser.

Once this is synchronized with the game account, the user will have access to the purchase of the NFTs that are offered internally. Although entry to the environment is free, operators can opt for certain advantages at the time of making an investment of money.

Premium tickets with investments

When a user makes an investment, they have access to special features that the developers included in the platform. In this regard, Thetan Arena provides the premium community with unique rewards that free accounts cannot qualify for.

Although there is no specified minimum of capital to enter, the truth is that in the Marketplace there are several price ranges for each level of NFT. With an amount ranging between $ 50 and $ 200 (at the time of this publication), the player could already participate comfortably. This, with the purchase of a higher level character (warrior).

When the rewards are collected (whether with a free or premium NFT), they are exchanged for the main cryptocurrency to be stored in the aforementioned wallet.

Currently, this game is in an early stage of development, with a few months of being released to the public. Developers continue to work to offer more win-win features.

