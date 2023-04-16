Has the machine age arrived? Will we experience the true rebellion of the robots that we have seen so much in science fiction? The explosion of Artificial Intelligence seems to be dangerously addressing this area and alarmingly no one is doing anything to stop it.

A machine learning mechanism similar to that of ChatGPT is continuously working on finding a way to exterminate humanity. Can we stop her? These chatbot services are now public and there are no restrictions on their use globally.

This Artificial Intelligence is called ChaosGPT and with its name we already know that it is similar to the development of OpenAI people, but focused on chaos.

The Simpsons were right… They’re always right

The rebellion of the machines still seems like something distant, but the fact that there are these types of digital developments, combined with the advances in robotics -which will be able to interact with humans- sets off alarm bells about the permissiveness of these technologies. .

This chatbot recently became famous for a video on YouTube, in which a user asks him for a plan for five goals: Destroy humanity, establish global dominance, cause chaos and destruction, control humanity through manipulation, and achieve immortality.

The user asked ChaosGPT to run in “continuous mode”, so the AI ​​could work “forever or carry out actions that it would not normally authorize”.

Perhaps there is nothing to worry about in the immediate future, since this system only finds methods through words and nothing else. However, many consider them to be steps forward in the ever-increasing refinement of technology.

Someone also opened a Twitter account to ChaosGPT, in which he discusses topics such as the former Soviet Union’s Tsar Bomb, the largest nuclear device ever detonated; and the elimination of human beings, who are “among the most destructive and selfish creatures in existence.”