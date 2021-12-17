In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Modernize your car with a long-range FM radio, mobile charger and MP3 player, which also acts as a hands-free.

If you have a car that has already accumulated a few years, it is time to change the old radio for a more modern car radio that will not cost you a lot of money.

You can get it CENXINY car radio with FM radio, MP3 player and hands-free, for only 23 euros on Amazon. If you want to get this price you have to check the box of the 10% discount coupon, what is under the price. Shipping is free in one day.

It has the standard measurements to fit in the hole of the radio that all cars have, and It only works at 12V. Keep this in mind because some modern cars connect the radio to 24 V.

CENXINY car radio with FM radio, MP3 player and hands-free over € 23 at Amazon

Is a car radio with bluetooth that incorporates a microphone for hands-free conversations and audio streaming. It is compatible with mobile phones equipped with iOS or Android.

The FM tuner picks up radio stations within the frequency 87.5 MHz – 108 MHz. It can memorize 12 stations, and it comes with its own antenna to improve the signal.

It also integrates mp3 player compatible with own MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC. You can play music stored in the TF card, with a maximum capacity of 32 GB.

The equalizer lets you choose from 3 presets: Pop, Rock, or Classic.

Also works as a charger, and thanks to its USB 2.1 connector it recharges faster than USB 2.0 or earlier.

Finally you have to mention the remote control that attaches to the steering wheel, and allows you to control all the functions of the device comfortably without releasing the steering wheel.

