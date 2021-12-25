

Gerard Piqué celebrating a goal against Valencia for La Liga in 2019. Photo: Alex Caparros / .)

Photo: Alex Caparros / . / .

The Spanish Supreme Court has annulled a fine of 2.1 million euros imposed by the Treasury on the Barcelona Football Club player Gerard Piqué in relation to personal income tax (IRPF) for the years 2008, 2009 and 2010.

In a ruling, the high court upholds Gerard Piqué’s appeal against the order issued by the Spanish National Court, which confirmed the sanction imposed and which is now annulled.

The appeal brought before the National Court was aimed at the resolution of the Central Economic-Administrative Court (TEAC), which had only partially upheld the claim made by the footballer against the tax settlement agreement issued by the Regional Inspection Unit of the Special Delegation of Catalonia for the personal income tax of the aforementioned exercises.

The first question raised consisted in determining whether contributions paid to Social Security – or social insurance management entities – in another State of the European Union (EU) when they are mandatory for workers can be considered as a deductible expense from income of work in personal income tax.

Such contributions had been paid by the footballer during the provision of labor services for the English soccer team Manchester United, being deducted by the club from the player’s monthly payrolls to face the National Insurance, a system equivalent to the Spanish Social Security.

The Supreme Court points out: It should be understood that we are, like the Social Security contributions, facing legally imposed coercive obligations as a consequence of the development of employed work ”.

And it establishes as a doctrine that “contributions paid to Social Security -or social insurance management entities- in another EU State, when they are mandatory for workers, should be considered as a deductible expense from income from work in the Personal income tax ”.

The second question consisted in determining whether income from movable capital or economic activities should be considered those obtained directly by the person transferring their image rights to third parties and that bring about a cause other than the mere passive use of the same, insofar as they imply the development of additional activities of a personal nature.

The National Court considered said income as income from movable capital, rejecting Piqué’s claim to classify them as income from economic activities, considering the contract entered into between the footballer and the entity that exploited the rights void.

The Supreme Court, which had already ruled on this issue in relation to other footballers, insists that “it will be each case and its particular circumstances that lead to one or another qualification.”

And he reproaches the National Court for basically limiting itself “to incorporating the conclusion it reaches, that is, that there is no ordering by the appellant of personal and material means, but it dispenses with more detail.”

It explains that it is clear that in the business network that revolves around the Kerad Projet entity, with interests in various sectors and in which the appellant had a majority stake of 70 percent, one of the minority partners, the brother, was assigned the management of image rights.

That is, “there was a person designated for the organization and management of this activity, apart from the appellant himself,” he adds.

“The examination carried out by the Inspection of the years 2011 to 2014, which leads him to conclude that we are facing returns from economic activities by far exceeding what is the mere exercise of the right to image, is carried out on similar contracts and with respect to almost the same contractors ”.

The Supreme Court ruling outlines the contracts signed by such entity, with different advertising content, and concludes by stating that “contractual obligations that exceed what is the mere exercise and exploitation of image rights” are agreed upon. .

