

Alicia machado

Photo: Rich Fury / .

“The destinies of lovers will always coincide in time and space,” wrote Alicia Machado, the winner of the first season of La Casa de los Famosos on her Instagram account. That message is accompanied by a photograph where the Venezuelan poses with Roberto Romano on a sunny beach day in Miami, USA.

Since the former universal beauty queen won and left the House of the Famous, romance has not stopped blossoming and on several occasions we have seen the couple show the love they have and that was born during the Telemundo reality show.

On this occasion, they did it with a beach selfie where they both wear large sunglasses and Machado puts his hand on Romano’s shoulders. “Do not put too much mind into life and let yourself go,” concluded Machado in his post.

The Venezuelan’s message was well answered. In the comments of Alicia Machado’s post, which has more than 61,577 likes so far, Romano also dedicated a few words to the former universal beauty queen.

“And so flow, where no one can go”, added Romano with a heart emoji and a love face. That comment by the Mexican actor has more than 1,157 likes from fans who have followed step by step the romance that was born inside the famous home of the Telemundo reality show.

Adding moments together

This postcard of the beach is not the only one that the couple has shared under the Miami sun. A few days ago they also published images of a visit to the sea.

That video that was published in the stories of Romano’s Instagram account, let him see it first alone and then, when he turned the phone a little, a smiling Alicia Machado appeared.

In other moments that the couple has shared with their fans on social networks, it was when the Venezuelan decorated her house for Christmas. In the Instagram stories, but from Machado’s account, the artist showed Romano who accompanied her in that beautiful moment.

As the Venezuelan shouted “my little tree” and laughed, she showed the Mexican actor and then the Christmas tree that arrived at her home.

“Finally love and Christmas came to our home”, Machado wrote in the post he shared at the time.

Keep reading: Follow the romance! Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano enjoyed a day at the beach

Alicia Machado showed her talent for making arepas and spoke about Roberto Romano: “We are going to give ourselves the opportunity”

Alicia Machado received Christmas with Roberto Romano