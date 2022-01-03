01/03/2022 at 11:14 CET

.

Maritime Rescue coordinates on the coast of Almeria searching for 10 immigrants missing from two boats this Monday and from which 16 survivors of Maghreb origin and the lifeless bodies of three other people have been rescued.

A spokeswoman for Maritime Rescue has informed . that at 1:46 am on Monday the ship ‘Spica’ has alerted the coordinating center of Almería, indicating that he was hearing the screams of people at sea, 15 miles southeast of Cabo de Gata.

It was a first dinghy already sunk, a boat that has not been found, although later more people have been found in a second semi-sunken dinghy that has been recovered.

According to the surviving immigrants, 17 people were in one of the boats and 12 in the second, up to a total of 29 foreigners.

The ‘Salvamar Spica’ and the ‘Helimer 223’ helicopter from Maritime Rescue and a Civil Guard patrol boat have been mobilized to the site.

The ‘Helimer 223’ has recovered three Maghreb men who have been transferred to the Almería airport, where an ambulance has taken them to the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almería.

In addition, the Civil Guard patrol boat has picked up another 13 Maghrebis -12 men and a woman– those who have taken to port, while the ‘Salvamar Spica’ has recovered the bodies of three people.

The ‘Salvamar Spica’ has continued the search for the 10 disappeared, which also continues with the participation of the Civil Guard patrol boat and the ‘Helimer 223’.