01/10/2022 at 2:25 PM CET

EP

The association SOS Disappeared has denounced this Monday the disappearance of the Spanish minor Inayah Kausar, aged 6, in Manchester (United Kingdom) in a case that is being investigated as a assumption parental kidnapping.

This has been explained to TVE by the mother of the little girl, Yousra Kausar, who has said that she is separated from her ex-husband since the minor was 3 months old and has been divorced since 2018 and that, although they had the shared custody of the girl, the courts did not allow her to spend the night with her father, so her visits occurred between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This situation is due, as Kausar has pointed out, to the fact that her ex-husband did not see his daughter since the separation, when both the mother and the girl lived in Barcelona, ​​until 2019, so, as he pointed out, “I didn’t know anything about her” and “I didn’t know her”.

The visits, moreover, were spaced between five and six months in time, hence the mother, as indicated, complained to the court, for “lack of trust“, the possibility that the girl did not spend the whole day with her father.

It was during one of these visits, on January 4, when Kausar’s ex-husband allegedly kidnapped the girl. According to the mother’s account, the father told her that he was taking her away for an hour and, at an hour and a half, He sent him a message saying that he would not be back until the next day and turned off his mobile.

Already on January 5 at 07:30 a.m., Kausar again received a message from her ex-husband telling her that “they have left Europe” with “false documents” and, although first he talks about Pakistan as a possible destination, finally he points out that they are in Turkey and that they are going to “live in another country.”

Kausar has indicated that the English police working on the case believes father and daughter “have not left” England and that they are checking the security cameras following the trail of both after their departure from the mother’s house. “They are investigating it as a parental kidnapping,” the woman insisted.