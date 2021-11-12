Although the family of Carmen Salinas placeholder image ensures that the actress is well cared for in the hospital where she is hospitalized due to a stroke, they confirmed that they are looking for an external neurologist to come to check her for a second assessment.

And although it seemed that the specialist would arrive in the afternoon, Gustavo Briones, Salinas’s nephew, said they are still waiting.

“From the other neurologist, They told us that one was coming and right now that they are not, a friend is getting us a military neurologist.

“She had not presented pain (in recent days), she was perfectly fine, tired, but due to the stress of work, but she has always worked hard, she loves her job,” Briones said in an interview.

And it is that according to related, in an interview for a television program, from the beginning they thought about taking the actress to the ABC Hospital, but for protocol reasons the ambulance took them to another.

“When the ambulance arrived, it was all screaming and despair and we all asked ourselves: ‘where are we taking it?’ and my cousin said: ‘al ABC’.

“I got into the ambulance and when we got to the hospital where they park, I get out, I see that it is not the ABC and I say: ‘where did you take me?’ She told me that due to the urgency of the stroke she was carrying, they have the indication to take her to the nearest“, said.

After seeing that a required tomography was not performed, they decided to move her to another hospital in the Roma neighborhood, where she currently remains.

“She left the house in a coma, she was breathing, her eyes were open, they monitored her in the ambulance and her blood pressure was already high,” he said.

After the evening medical report, it was announced that Salinas’s situation remains unchanged, in a natural coma, he continues with assisted respiration, however, they are not giving him medication, other than for pain.

“We have the same report as we were in the morning, the doctor right now told me it’s still the same, saturation the same as in the morning“Assured his nephew.

The cause for which he may have had the stroke is not confirmed, although Briones assured that for years is hypertensive and maintains a treatment on this condition.

It will be this Friday at 7:00 am when they give a new report on the health of the former deputy.

“Everyone has spoken to me, I just hung up with Ana de la Reguera, she asked me if she could come, I said yes, but there is no way that more than her granddaughter and I can enter, we are the only ones who can see her because we are as responsible ”, commented Briones.

