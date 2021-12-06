12/06/2021 at 08:00 CET

Educating is Everything

Children opening and opening packages without stopping or stopping to take a good look at what was inside, mountains of packages surrounding the Christmas tree and making it impossible to walk around the room, children who in the Newscast tell that the Three Wise Men have brought them the two things they have asked and 10 toys more that they hadn’t asked for …

Are we passing? It is this bad for the education of our children? We turned to educational experts to answer the question of the hyper-gifted children.

Children with “playful embarrassment & rdquor;

Maria Soto, by Educa Bonito con Discipina Positiva, recalls that “those of our generation grew up waiting for Twelfth Night as something magical, like a unique morning in which anything could happen & rdquor; And even when we got older, “as much as it took you to admit it, you kept getting excited, even though the huge packages had been turned into underwear and pajamas, the magic was there”. However, nowadays, Twelfth Night is no longer so exclusive due to the importation of Santa Claus or birthdays in ball parks “in which each child invites the rest of the class (and they are between 20 and 25) and, as a consequence, he receives 20 to 25 gifts that he has to open and show to the public. They do not even see what they are given, it is open by opening & rdquor ;.

Today, María affirms, many of the children’s rooms or even games rooms are “crammed with thousands of toys, arranged and classified, overflowing drawers and shelves & rdquor ;, while children do not know what to play because of “sheer overstimulation and total lack of interest due to playful indignation”.

Alberto Soler also thinks that children receive excessive gifts: “Of course the child deserves a gift, but it is never a gift: it is the gift of the parents, the gift of the grandparents, it is the gift of the uncles, it is the gift of the friends, it is a mountain of gifts for kids who haven’t even learned to ask for them & rdquor ;. And he wonders: “what happens to last week’s toy, if we now have a much more attractive one? How can we enjoy fifteen or twenty gifts at once, if we get all this together on birthdays and Christmas? & Rdquor ;. In the end, “toys are not valuables, but junk & rdquor ;.

“Many of the gifts have no value because we have not given them the opportunity to wish those objects”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

Alberto agrees with Maria. When we were children we had a ball and we remembered it fondly, but now “things have changed and the children do not have a ball, but a bag with 100 colored balls so that they can set up their own ball park at home. Thus, the value of each ball decreases & rdquor ;. In fact, many of the gifts are worthless because “we have not given them a chance to wish those items & rdquor ;.

Hyper-gifted children lose their illusion | Freepik

Replace connection with children with toys

Alberto soler points out in one of his Psychology Pills that “perhaps, flooding children with so many things is not a good idea & rdquor ;. According to Alberto, although we talk about “capricious children who do nothing but ask & rdquor ;, the real problem is that“ we have gotten used to receiving, receiving and receiving & rdquor ;. And this embarrassment begins even before birth, “when we fill the room with stuffed animals and unnecessary trinkets & rdquor ;. We are very concerned that they understand the value of things, but, Alberto asks us, “How are they going to understand it if we don’t stop giving them things for no reason? & Rdquor ;. For Alberto, one of the causes of this problem is that “parents lack time to get to everything, because we have to take care of housework, work, food & mldr; And we need to give them things to entertain themselves & rdquor; and even sometimes, “having this time, we keep giving them things to entertain themselves & rdquor ;.

“We used to replace our presence with things”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

In this way, “We get used to it and we get used to replacing our presence with things & rdquor; and thus we have “an excess of things and a distancing in personal relationships & rdquor ;.

Alberto regrets that “we have forgotten how to play and we give him the gift, let’s take a photo & rdquor; while he unwraps it and let’s leave him playing and move on to something else “instead of lying on the floor playing & rdquor ;. He believes that “we are accustoming them to fill that void of our presence with things & rdquor ;.

Keys to limiting the number of toys that enter the home

Alberto Soler knows that the houses are now small and “when the toys have invaded the house and it becomes difficult for us to play because they are all mixed together, there are probably too many toys at home & rdquor ;. For this reason, Alberto proposes “cleaning the toys that we have at home and they no longer use too much & rdquor; and donate them if they are in good condition. And he also encourages us to “carefully select the toys that come into the house & rdquor; instead bet on “a mountain of toys of very dubious quality”.

Lately it is having a lot of diffusion the rule of the four gifts:

Some clothes, shoes or accessories, because children grow up very fast and they always need it. Something to read. Something that really makes them excited. Something they need, like material for an extra school.

Maria Soto acknowledges that many parents ask what to give their children. And their answer is simpler than this rule: let’s give them “whatever they want & rdquor ;. For María, it makes no sense to spend “the year making little consumerist monsters and precisely, on the most magical night of the year, give them something they need & rdquor ;.

Likewise, María Soto points out that “in our house we decided a long time ago to give them ALL THE TOYS IN THE WORLD in three boxes: one with materials (glue, paints, brushes, scissors, tapes, brackets, stickers, etc.), another with recycled paper and another with various materials that we are reusing (cardboard, fabric, cardboard, wool, packaging waste) & mldr; & rdquor; and he tells us that “this week we have made a telescope, some walkies, little gifts to thank grandparents for the year, a remote-controlled car and a paper plane for Xabi’s birthday present, because surely he still doesn’t have that & mldr; “

Alberto Soler, for his part, considers that the main criterion for selecting gifts is to bet on “toys with which we are willing to spend time playing with our children & rdquor ;, because, he concludes, “The best gift for your children is the one that is accompanied by time to enjoy together & rdquor ;.