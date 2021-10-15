Jonah Hill is one of the best known actors in Hollywood since his teens thanks to his participation in films like Supercool – 88%, This is the End – 82%, Return of the Almighty – 23% and Special Command – 85%; Although his career began to be recognized for comic roles, little by little he was obtaining the opportunity to show his evolution and acting maturity. However, despite being a Hollywood star, he has not had an easy path.

For a long time he seemed to have been pigeonholed as “the funny chubby,” the same thing that Rebel Wilson went through, and it seemed that the industry wanted to keep him that way. He always had to stand tall during performances and red carpets despite the jokes being made about his body. Later, when she began to noticeably lose weight, the comments didn’t stop and somehow became more hurtful.

In recent months, the Wolf Of Wall Street actor – 78% have used their social networks to show their struggle for self-love and acceptance of their body; Although he has already felt more confidence in showing himself shirtless and even tattooed the phrase “Body Love”, the conversations have not stopped. Therefore, Hill recently used his Instagram account to make an important request to all his followers as support for his emotional health.

I know you mean well, but I kindly ask you not to comment on my body. Good or bad, I want to kindly let you know that they are not helpful and that they do not make me feel good. Much respect.

In just one day, the publication has generated more than 616 thousand reactions, while in the comments the support from friends and family has been noted, especially from his sister Beanie Feldstein (Impeachment: American Crime Story – 75%), who applauded her courage in opening her heart about how negative comments make her feel. It should be remembered that, in February of this year, he shared the photographs published by the Daily Mail where he is seen changing after a surf session.

At that time he wrote that it has been a difficult process for him to show himself shirtless even in front of his family, something he managed to do until he was thirty since his childhood insecurities were increasing with negative and hurtful comments from the press and the same audience through social networks.

So the idea of ​​the media trying to play with me by stalking me as I browse and posting photos like this and not affecting me anymore is great. I am 37 years old and I finally love and accept myself.

Without a doubt, the process you have gone through goes beyond changing physically, it also involves acceptance, but the support you receive from the outside is also important. TO Johan hill We will see him soon in Don’t Look Up, where he will once again share the scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, Netflix’s next ambitious project,