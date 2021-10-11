10/11/2021 at 11:01 CEST

Marc del rio

Belgium they said goodbye to the UEFA Nations League with a defeat in the match for third and fourth place, losing 2-1 to Italy. The game, inconsequential in terms of how little there was sportingly at stake, had Thibaut Courtois as one of the great protagonists, but not precisely because of his performance under the sticks.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper spoke to the press at the end of the match and exploded due to the large number of matches that players have to play and the interests that both FIFA and UEFA have. “This game is only played for the money, for UEFA it is one more game on television. This demonstrates that we play too many games. We’re going to end up getting injured and that doesn’t matter to them. “

Courtois, on the interests of FIFA and UEFA: “They are only interested in filling their pockets”

The Belgian, who energetically repeated his rejection of the multitude of national team matches that are played, also focused his criticism on the leaders of both institutions about his rejection of ‘Super League’: “They are against (the Super League), but they do the same. They create a new trophy, the ‘Conference Cup’. They may be angry with the teams that want the Super League, but They are not interested in their players, they are interested in filling their pockets “said a tremendously angry Courtois.

What’s more. Courtois also referred to FIFA’s intention to go alternating each year World Cup and Euro Cup What “an idea that will leave players without rest” and asked for more interest on the part of the institutions in the players and not in the money: “They should take better care of us, we are not robots”, concluded the goal.