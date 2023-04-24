they are the 5 strongest women in the universe created by Akira Toriyama

Throughout all its decades of existence dragonball It has been filled with an impressive gallery of characters with high degrees of power, always highlighting some women with great strength.

The balance of the universe and the forces of its leading cast have changed drastically over the years, where we see allies and villains of all kinds joining each new arc.

Among all of them there have been exceptional women with great gifts of power and physical strength, in many cases superhuman. So it’s time to do a count with our personal selection.

In this top we have decided to list who we consider to be the five strongest and most memorable female characters in the entire Dragon Ball saga.

This does not necessarily mean that they are currently the most powerful women for the current order of the plot, but that at the time they were shown as girls with enormous and remarkable power.

Our top 5 of the most powerful women in all of Dragon Ball

Kale and Caulifla Dragon Ball Super

Caulifla and Kale: We count them in the same section since they have always gone together on their journeys. This duo starred in about a dozen fights in the Tournament of Force saga where we verified the great danger they represented, not only for Goku and his team, but for all universes.

Android 18

Android 18: at the time of her appearance in the android saga, which represented the prelude to the climax of the Cell arc, this girl was presented as a brutal lethal weapon that had not the slightest regard or compassion for her enemies.

Over time we saw that he opted for a much calmer family life. But his power has never been in doubt since he has shown it every time it has been needed.

Fords. Dragon Ball Super Guide Angel

Vados: She is one of the female Angels, who works as an assistant to the God of Destruction of Universe 6. She is one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse according to the mythology of the Dragon Ball Super manga and anime.

Although the truth is that it is necessary to verify it, since the plot until now has not given us a frank moment to measure its real power.

Milk Dragon Ball

Milk: Maybe her inclusion in the list seems ridiculous, but the reality is that at the time, by the time she appeared in the original Dragon Ball plot, she was practically the strongest girl in the whole world. She is not in vain she is Goku’s partner.

bulma

Bulma: As a kind of bonus, this girl isn’t the strongest in musculature, but her mental strength is undeniable. She can be considered the smartest woman on the entire planet and that has been a determining point of salvation for the rest of the cast on more than one occasion.