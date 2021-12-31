Either for the Covid-19 pandemic or various causes, there were several celebrities who died in 2021. From singers, actors, actresses, comedians and other members of the entertainment world said goodbye this year.

They are some:

Lucia Guilmáin

First Mexican actress who died at the age of 83. Oscar Ortiz de Pinedo, his nephew, released the news on social networks. Lucía Guilmáin was the sister of actor Juan Ferrara.

“Brush”

Ricardo Gonzalez, the television clown, lost the battle against spinal cancer. The singer died on March 8 at the age of 75. He was a television presenter, actor, singer and dentist.

Prince Philip of Edinburgh

Just a few months to meet 100 years, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II died being the longest-lived monarch. After several operations and the deterioration of his health, he died in Windsor Castle in April when he was 99 years old.

Jaime garza

The actor suffered from diabetes for several years and died of complications from this disease.

Octavio Ocana

The controversial death of the young man occurred on October 29 while he was driving his truck on the Chamapa-Lechería highway in Cuautitlán, State of Mexico.

The actor, The 22-year-old was fleeing a manhunt led by state police. His death continues to be investigated.

Lilia Aragon

The National Association of Actors (ANDA) announced the death of the actress who had intestinal problems. His funeral was private in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

Enrique Rocha

At the end of the month of November the death of the great soap opera villain was announced. The actor was remembered for his unique voice. It was his employee, Oscar Espejel, who confirmed the death of the 81-year-old artist.

They both passed away just a few days apart

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

It was hospitalized emergency due to a stroke and spent several weeks hospitalized. The 82-year-old actress was kept in intensive care and died after more than seven decades of artistic career.

Vicente Fernandez

One of the great losses for the mexican public It happened in the early morning of December 12. The singer was hospitalized for several months because of a fall he suffered at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, since then his health was very weakened until he finally died.

