Univision and Telemundo they have the best soap operas on the air, in which the most handsome men on television appear. Mexicans, Argentines, Chileans, Venezuelans, Turks … there are of all nationalities, ages and for all tastes. Julian Gil , Jose Ron, Eduardo Santamarina , Sebastian Rulli , Burak Özçivit and more are just some of the men who steal sighs on the small screen.

Burak Özçivit

Burak Özçivit brings the character of Kemal Soydere to life in Eternal Love, Univision’s Turkish super drama. The 36-year-old actor is originally from Istanbul, Turkey and before he became an actor, he was a modeling artist.

Kaan Urgancioğlu

Kaan Urgancioğlu He is the other heartthrob of the Eternal Love soap opera. The Turkish-born actor plays Emir Kozcuoglu, who is deeply in love with Nihan, a role played by Neslihan Atagül Doğulu. The 40-year-old actor is originally from the province of Izmir, Turkey.

Mane de la Parra

Mane de la Parra, protagonist of What’s wrong with my family ?, is 38 years old and Mexican. The actor plays the role of Patricio Iturbide in the Univision soap opera, and has a long career in the entertainment industry and is also a singer.

Julian Gil

The Argentine Julián Gil, 51, appears in the story of What’s wrong with my family? with the character of Carlos Iturbide, father of Patricio (Mane de la Parra).

Emilio Osorio

Emilio Osorio gives life to Lalo in the novel What happens to my family? The 18-year-old is the son of producer Juan Osorio and singer Niurka Marcos. Emilio is making his way into acting and is remembered for his roles in My husband has a family and Together the heart is never wrong.

Sebastian Rulli

Sebastian Rulli appears in Defeat the past with the role of Mauro. Curiously, this is his fourth soap opera alongside Angelique Boyer, his current partner.

Ferdinando Valencia

Ferdinando Valencia plays Javier in Defeat the Past. The 38-year-old actor is originally from Colima, Mexico.

Horacio Pancheri

Horacio Pancheri is another of the gallants who appears in Overcome the past. The Argentine-born actor plays the role of Alonso in Rosy Ocampo’s melodrama. He is 38 years old and we have seen him in productions like The Game of Keys and A Path to Destiny.

Matías Novoa

Chilean actor Matías Novoa appears as Claudio in Overcoming the Past. Surely his face is familiar to you, as we have seen him in other productions such as Intimate Enemy and The Lord of the Skies.

Jose Ron

Jose Ron plays Rafael Toscano in the telenovela La Desalmada, where he shares credits with Livia Brito.

Eduardo Santamarina

In La Desalmada, Eduardo Santamarina -the eternal heartthrob of soap operas- gives life to Octavio Toscano, father of Rafael Toscano (José Ron).

Akin Akinözü

The Turk Akin Akinözü is the protagonist of Hercai: Amor y Venganza, which airs on Telemundo.

Film lover, graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics from the prestigious University of Berkeley, in California, the 31-year-old actor plays Miran Aslanbey.

Ahmet Tansu Taşanlar

Ahmet Tansu Taşanlar plays the character of Azat Şadoğlu in the soap opera Hercai: Amor y Venganza. The actor is originally from Ankara, Turkey and is 37 years old.

Pedro Fernandez

Pedro Fernandez He returned to the small screen with the character of Jesús Malverde in the El Santo Patrón series on Telemundo.

Mark tacher

Mark tacher He also appears in Telemundo’s first period drama and plays the role of Vicente del Río, who is Jesús Malverde’s love rival.

Alejandro Nones

Alejandro Nones, 38, is another of the gallants that the audience can see in Malverde: The Patron Saint.

Rafael Amaya

After two years away from the small screen, Rafael Amaya he’s back and he’s doing it in a spectacular way with Malverde: The Patron Saint.