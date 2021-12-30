Related news

Paz Padilla He starred in a live show on Instagram this Wednesday with Anne Igartiburu and María del Monte. The woman from Cádiz has revealed that she has been infected with Covid-19 again and has been about to cause loss in the Telecinco Bells, although the most striking thing about the talk has been her controversial speech about vaccines.

Before her second infection, María del Monte asked her if she has the two doses of the vaccine, to which the presenter of Save me replied: “If it does not matter, vaccines are useless“, a phrase that he then tried to explain with questionable statements and inaccurate data.

“The vaccine is a protein that they put in you, the Spider [sic] which is where the virus enters. But it’s the one with the Luján bug [sic] and now it has mutated, now we have the Oritrón [sic] and he does not enter through the door, but through the window, “he recounted.

Although Anne Igartiburu tried to divert the matter, Paz continued with her presentation. “The Spider works for the door but not for the window, so no matter how many vaccines they give you, you get infected“, he assured, without clarifying at any time that vaccines have never prevented infection, but rather the development of serious symptoms.

“The Delta and the Oritrón have mutated in Africa. (…) The good thing is that there are so many people immunized, that there are very few people with Covid, it is thought that this will be the end of the Covid,” concluded the comedian.

Disagreement in ‘Save me’

This is not the first time that Paz Padilla echoes hoaxes about vaccines. Last June, the doctor Sánchez Martos in Save me, he addressed the debate on whether to give the second dose to people who had already passed the virus and who, until then, had only been inoculated with one. “I know very close people who have antibodies and They have given one the first dose and another two. And those who have only put one have been put as being vaccinated, “said the presenter.

“If you are less than 65 years old and the disease has passed only one dose,” explained the doctor before his comment. But Paz insisted: “It is not true, because I know people with 40 and they have given them two doses. “” Well, if you are going to tell me that the regulations are not followed, of course … “.

“And also the second dose they say is less tolerant than the first,” continued the comic, increasing the tension in front of the cameras. “I don’t know who said that,” snapped the doctor. “I talk to everyone who has been vaccinated“, she answered.

“As a doctor, it is not scientifically proven …”, Sánchez Martos tried to clarify, but the presenter cut him off, making the doctor explode. “Let me finish, man!“, he complained.” Scientifically, people who are vaccinated with the second dose have fewer side effects than with the first. “But the doctor’s story was still worthless for the woman from Cádiz:” Excuse me? I’m going to sit down because … “, he commented.

On that occasion, Paz already questioned the efficacy of vaccines, re-relating them to infections by Covid-19. “But don’t they say that the vaccine protects you? How did you get it? “He asked.” The vaccine does not protect 100%, the vaccine that protects 100% does not exist, “the doctor concluded, visibly annoyed.

