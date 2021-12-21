12/21/2021 at 7:33 PM CET

ED

Agents of the National Police, within the ‘Safe Commerce’ plan, have dismantled in Valencia a group specialized in grand theft in shopping centers, in an operation in which they have arrested two women and a man, 22, 29 and 37 years old, respectively, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of theft and belonging to a criminal group. It so happens that the three were already arrested in March for a similar robbery in Xàtiva.

Police have recovered stolen effects worth 11,226 euros, among which are six laptops, a ham, three complete suits of fallera as well as top brand leather goods, as reported by the Superior Headquarters in a statement.

The investigation began after the complaint by those responsible for three shopping centers in which several people had been committing numerous thefts. After various investigations, the agents identified the suspects, who were intercepted as they left a shopping center after allegedly stealing items worth 2,800 euros.

Continuing with the investigation, the police officers found out that days before the suspects allegedly had stolen four laptops from another shopping center, which they sold immediately afterwards in a establishment of purchase and sale.

To avoid that they could get rid of other effects and after requesting a court order, the agents made a search at the home of one of those investigated where they recovered a ham, three fallera suits as well as a bag, a wallet and a belt from a prestigious brand.

The investigation shows that the suspects had a “stable and lasting” relationship over time, with a “very defined” task distribution where previously they studied the establishments and planned thefts. One of them was in charge of guarding, another of removing at the most propitious moment and the third was in charge of removing the stolen object from the premises.

Background

It so happens that those investigated were already arrested last March after the commission of a theft in a shopping center in Xàtiva, where the The man now detained allegedly identified himself with a CNI emblem plate to keep busy and distract the security of the shopping center.

On that occasion, the detainee pretended to be an agent who was there when he learned that a robbery was going to be perpetrated in the vicinity, thus giving the women time to inadvertently steal articles of clothing worth more than 750 euros. The detainees, with numerous police records, have been brought to justice.