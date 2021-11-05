11/05/2021 at 09:50 CET

.

The Lleida Urban Guard detained at dawn this Thursday a man as the alleged author of the violation to a 40-year-old woman in the surroundings of the Seu Vella of the capital of Segrià.

According to the Segre newspaper and confirmed to . the Local Police, at 03:00 hours a woman showed up at the Urbana de Lleida offices asking for help after having been able to escape from his attacker.

The woman that She was “very scared”, had blows to her face and body and had part of her clothes torn because of the alleged assault and rape.

Faced with the alert, the Police immediately set up a device in order to locate the alleged perpetrator of the events thanks to the description provided by the victim.

Shortly after, a patrol was able to arrest a 45-year-old man from Algeria in Prat de la Riba street as the alleged perpetrator of the events.

The detainee was taken to the police station, where the victim confirmed that it was the person who had abused her hours before.

The woman was transferred to the Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida University Hospital to receive psychological care and be healed from wounds.

The detainee also had to be transferred to the hospital after injuring himself during his arrest and at the local police station.

The investigation is still open and now it is the Mossos d’Esquadra who are in charge of clarifying the facts until the detainee goes to court in the next few hours before the investigating court on duty in Lleida.