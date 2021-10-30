10/30/2021 at 10:48 AM CEST

Ignacio Cabanes

A man who acts as a mariachi entertaining weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, has been arrested this week in Valencia accused of sexually abusing two minors, ages ten and thirteen, during the wedding invitation of his older sister, held in a country house set up for events in the region of l’Horta.

The one arrested by the Civil Guard, who appears on social networks as a singer and entertainer, would have touched both minors of a sexual nature after entering the room where they were resting, while the elders continued to party.

One of the little girls woke up when she noticed that someone was licking her leg. Likewise also He is accused of having kissed another of the girls on the mouth and of touching her breasts while telling her how pretty her face and eyes were.

The events occurred on the night of September 18-19. However, the minors, whom he sexually abused separately, did not tell what happened until several days later, feeling ashamed and not really aware of the seriousness of what had happened.

The alleged pedophile, a native of El SalvadorHe had been hired to entertain the victims’ sister’s wedding as a mariachi. When one of the sisters told the other and both finally told their parents, the parent telephoned the mariachi demanding an explanation about what had happened.

They then filed the pertinent complaint for sexual abuses in a police station. As these were events that occurred in the Civil Guard demarcation, it was this police force that took charge of the investigation.

The Picassent Judicial Police group arrested the ‘mariachi abuser’ this week. The detainee, who has no prior record and is in an irregular situation in the country, has already been brought to justice. The Court of Instruction number three of Valencia released him with a restraining order with respect to the minors. The accused of two crimes of sexual abuse of a person under 16 years of age availed himself of his right not to testify and refused to cooperate by voluntarily providing his DNA.