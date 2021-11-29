11/29/2021 at 11:43 CET

Drafting

A professor at an institute of Ibiza has been detained for alleged sexual abuse of female students during the past year, after being denounced by the parents of five minors.

The teacher, a native of Mallorca, was arrested last Friday by the Civil Guard, as confirmed by the communication office of the Armed Institute. A teacher from the same educational center he had also denounced his partner.

The Civil Guard charges a crime of sexual abuse, corruption of minors and coercion. Apparently this teacher would have provided approvals to his victims in exchange for some sexual favors whose ages would be between 14 and 16 years old.

The arrest occurred at the home of Calvià where this teacher lives now. Later the agents, with an order, They searched the address of the teacher, about 35 years old, where computer equipment such as computers, tablets, mobile phones and memories were seized. The Civil Guard is investigating this material in case you find evidence of communications, recordings or emails with the young victims. The investigation does not rule out that more minors may have suffered abuse.

The facts, reported by the parents of the students and a teacher from the center, took place last June in an institute in Ibiza. After the arrest last Friday, the accused was transferred to the Palma Civil Guard Command, where he spent the night. The next morning his home was searched and in the afternoon as a teacher he was brought to justice.

In his statement the professor denied all the accusations and it was released with charges and with a restraining order for the five teenagers.