Jonathan Yemelian Sifuentes, director of an alleged ponzi scheme that offers versions with bitcoin in Mexico, was arrested this week in the company of about nine bodyguards, with long weapons and hundreds of thousands of Mexican pesos in cash.

Yemelian, leader of the alleged ponzi named Xifra, and his escorts, were taken by the authorities for alleged threats against police officers. However, according to local media, the defendants were released due to the lack of evidence to keep them under arrest.

Yemelian and nine of his bodyguards were arrested after two other men allegedly related to the businessman, reports the local outlet Milenio. The accusation against all those involved covered not only the alleged threats, but an alleged bribery attempt. Both facts could not be verified, for which a judge from the Criminal Justice Center dismissed the process against the detainees.

It is unknown if the money comes from the alleged ponzi’s operations with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. What local sources do allege is that during the process the authorities received Yemelian’s file, which includes an investigation currently open in the Arizona Corporation Commission, in the United States, for alleged fraud as part of a cryptocurrency pyramid scam.

The company was founded in 2015 by George Goodman, who is presented on the nacionxifra.com portal as a builder from Texas (USA) who entered the “cannabis industry and blockchain technology” that same year.

Xifra, a ponzi in sight according to Mexicans

As we reported in CriptoNoticias, Xifra entered the radar of the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) last September. In fact, this instance fined Xifra Business Group or Grupo Xifra, for carrying out commercial activities for which it does not have a license. Among them, the one of “offering investments and returns” stands out.

Xifra has been accused on several occasions by the media and injured in Mexico. Until now, there has been no official communication denying the accusations, as reported by Periódico Central. In fact, the company has different web pages, which now do not allow entry without having a registered user in the system. Before, we were able to verify data by accessing, for example, the xifrainternacional.com portal, which now throws this message:

It is not possible to enter the Xifra sites without a username and password. Source: xifrainternacional.com.

Through social networks, people alert that it is undoubtedly a pyramid scam, a ponzi scheme and there are even personalities from the Mexican cryptocurrency environment, such as Lorena Ortiz, founder of Bitcoin Embassy, ​​who celebrated the arrest via Twitter.

As we said in this newspaper at the time, from CriptoNoticias we verify at least one of the aspects that make users doubt about the legitimacy of this scheme of alleged investments: the fact that, without having affiliates or referrals, the Xifra website did not allow registration.

For a ponzi scheme to sustain itself, it requires the entry of new members to invest, as there is no product or real way to generate income in the structure. The money reported by users who do receive punctual payments, in this type of fraudulent scheme, always comes from other users. And the moment the flow of new investors stagnates, the money also stops flowing.