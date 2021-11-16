

Rosalinda González Valencia, wife of drug trafficker Nemesio Oseguera, el Mencho, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Photo: Video capture of the first arrest of El Mencho’s wife / Courtesy

The wife of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, alias el Mencho, leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Rosalinda González Valencia, She was detained by the Mexican military in the municipality of Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco, reported the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

Mencho’s wife has an arrest warrant and is accused of various crimes and is directly related to the illicit financial operation of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“Through the planning and implementation in a coordinated manner of intelligence activities in the Municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco, elements of the Mexican Army they managed to locate, identify and arrest Rosalinda ‘N’, which is considered a significant blow to the financial structure of organized crime in the state of Jalisco, ”the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) reported in a statement.

Mencho’s wife was made available again to the judicial authorities at the Federal Center for Social Readaptation No. 16 “CPS Femenil Morelos ”in Coatlán del Río, in the state of Morelos.

The Mexican Army operation was carried out in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and coordination with the National Intelligence Center (CNI), according to the message to the media.

In September 2018, Rosalinda González Valencia was released from the Morelos Federal Women’s Prison where she was held after posting a bail equivalent to several thousand dollars.

The woman was arrested in Zapopan on May 26 of that year, accused of organized crime.

